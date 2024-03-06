Ranking Champions League broadcasters based on how they’d handle a night out

The Champions League is a brilliant sporting spectacle, enhanced by the coverage from broadcasters that pull it all together – but which broadcasters would make for the best night out?

Few things are quite as satisfying as a quiet midweek pint while watching Europe’s biggest behemoths battle it out under the lights of the Champions League, but credit has to go to the broadcasters who supplement the football with analysis, interviews, humour and everything in between.

For the full article, please click here.