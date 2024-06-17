Ranking every BBC & ITV Euros opening sequence since 1996 from worst to best
Opening titles and theme songs are a huge part of tournament football. The Champions League theme still brings a tear to the eye of many a die-hard football fan, and all the best summer tournaments become forever adhered to their intro theme in the collective memory.
ITV’s intro for the 2024 World Cup in Brazil was a classic of the genre, and BBC’s Italia ’90 coverage soundtracked by Luciano Pavarotti’s rendition of Nessun Dorma was Oscar-worthy. The Euros have had their fair share of bangers too.
We’re taking a look at every BBC and ITV opening titles theme from 1996 to 2024, ranking them from worst to best. First up, a real stinker from ITV for Euro ’96.