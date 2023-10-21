Ranking every Man City player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Manchester City are the current Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League holders – with a wage bill to match.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the dominant force in English and continental football, with a squad containing some of the world’s best players including Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

It’s said that City’s annual wage bill for the playing staff is £200,688,000, which works out at £3,859,000 per week. But where exactly is all that money going? We’ve taken a closer look at the top earners in Guardiola’s squad, and which individuals are on comparatively low salaries.

For the full article, please click here.