Ranking every MLS club by their goal and entrance music from worst to best

Major League Soccer is off its nut. An insane dream world of bawdy pageantry and swelling enthusiasm and, now, the home of arguably the greatest football player of all time, DeAndre Yedlin.

Got ya.

MLS is serious, these days. A still brilliant Lionel Messi, a slightly slower Luis Suarez, Lorenzo Insigne, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Federico Bernardeschi… they ain’t f*cking about. The US and Canada has also become a hotbed for young talent, not just growing their own exciting wonderkids (now imagining ranchers on horseback, with acres of land, tending to the future ballers they planted in the earth) but also attracting the likes of Riqui Puig and Jack Harrison more recently.

The music, though. The music is… well, why don’t we let you make up your own mind. Here, as decided by Planet Football, are all 29 teams of Major League Soccer ranked by music associated with each club. You are about to have your day flipped on its damn head.

For the full article, please click here.