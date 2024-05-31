Ranking every MLS club by their wage bill in 2024: Where do Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami rank?

Major League Soccer clubs don’t quite spend as much as the top clubs of European football, but their wage bills as ever increasing as clubs like Inter Miami lure superstar signings like Lionel Messi to the United States.

But where do Inter Miami rank in terms of wage bills in the 2024 MLS season?

Unsurprisingly, the club that employs Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have comfortably the highest wage bill in North American soccer, paying over $18million per year on their array of Champions League-winning royalty.

Read the article at Planet Football.