Ranking every player in England’s Euro 2024 squad by how much they earn in wages
Members of England’s squad for Euro 2024 are comfortably some of the most well-paid footballers in the world.
Captain Harry Kane, who players for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, earns a wage north of £400,000 per week with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham taking home almost £18million per year.
Manchester City stars John Stones, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker all feature prominently near the top, as do Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka at Arsenal.