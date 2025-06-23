Ranking every Premier League club by their net spend in summer 2025

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have the biggest net spend of all Premier League clubs in the 2025 summer transfer window so far.

Champions Liverpool have made the most eye-catching moves so far, spending north of £100million on Florian Wirtz and signing his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong.

City and Chelsea both spent big before the start of their Club World Cup campaigns and will likely spend the remainder of the summer selling their cast-offs at inflated prices.

