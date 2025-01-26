Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2024-25
Premier League champions Manchester City comfortably spend more on wages than any other club in England – according to industry estimates – while table-toppers Liverpool are only fifth in the Premier League wage bill table for 2024-25.
We’re over half of the way through the Premier League season, and wage bills are as decent marker as any as to where any given club ‘should’ be in the table – but which are getting bang for their buck and which are underperforming?
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City juggernaut are faltering in their bid for a fifth successive Premier League title as they currently trail Liverpool by 12 points.