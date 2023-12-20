Ranking every Premier League manager on how they’d fare at the World Darts Championship

While we’re inundated with a never-ending stream of Barclays throughout the festive period between Christmas and New Year, it’s matched game for game by the World Darts Championship – the finest showing of sporting and athletic excellence known to mankind.

A mythical world where middle-aged men who love pints can be considered elite sportspeople, and where the Yaya-Kolo chant still somehow exists, you cannot beat the PDC’s top offering. Your dad will argue this until he’s blue in the face.

Combining Christmas’ two greatest offerings, we’ve ranked every 2023-24 Premier League manager based on how likely they are to win the World Darts Championship.

For the full article, please click here.