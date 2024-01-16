Ranking every stint of Jose Mourinho’s career from worst to best: Man Utd, Chelsea, Real Madrid…

The game might have moved on from him somewhat, but Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest modern football managers of all time.

A revolutionary in his young career, Mourinho arrived at the top of the game having already done the unthinkable with Porto, then went one further and shook the Premier League to its core by putting Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger up against the fences of the retirement home in the 2000s.

Along with a glut of domestic and European honours is a character like no other. A combination of arrogance, charm and wit, there really is nobody like Don Jose in today’s game. Whether or not that is a good or a bad thing is for you to decide.

Read the article at Planet Football.