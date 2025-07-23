Arsenal and Liverpool have received the Fabrizio Romano ‘Here we go’ for new striker signings, while Victor Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray has opened the door for new faces to get into our top 10 available centre-forwards ranking.

10) Lois Openda (Leipzig)

After missing out on Champions League football, Leipzig are expected to make two or three important sales this summer. The best available attacking midfielder and Chelsea target, Xavi Simons, is the most likely as things stand, and Openda could follow his teammate out the door.

After scoring 21 goals in 38 Ligue 1 matches in 2022/23, Openda earned a well-deserved transfer to the Bundesliga, and 24 goals and seven assists in his maiden campaign was a very promising return.

Last season was less convincing from the Belgian, and every other Leipzig player. Still, nine goals and nine assists is hardly rubbish.

With Leipzig open to selling a key player or two, there should be some clubs keen on signing Openda.

9) Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Jackson divides opinion, but his Premier League record is far from terrible. In fact, it’s pretty good. A brace against West Ham last September put him on 17 non-penalty league goals for Chelsea, which was more than Mohamed Salah managed for Liverpool (16) since the African striker’s move from Villarreal a year earlier. He scored 14 and assisted five in 35 in 2023/24 and then recorded as many assists and 10 goals in 30 last term.

Yes, Jackson is a big-chances-missed extraordinaire, but those numbers can’t be sniffed at. Clubs fighting for European football could do a lot worse, and the 24-year-old would also be a solid option for any foreign clubs that sell a striker on this list, including Leipzig.

8) Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain)

After a successful six-month loan at Juventus, Kolo Muani is likely to join the Italian giants permanently, or sign on loan for the entirety of 2025/26. Nothing is guaranteed though, and we could see the Frenchman move to the Premier League this summer.

Naturally, Manchester United are a solid option for Kolo Muani, while Newcastle are apparently in the picture. Aston Villa shouldn’t be ruled out either, having sent Marcus Rashford back to Old Trafford and returned Marco Asensio to PSG.

The Parisiens paid a whopping £80m for the 26-year-old in 2023 but he’s only managed 11 goals in 57 matches for them. He’s been a colossal flop but there’s still hope for Kolo Muani.

7) Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

There are two significant numbers when it comes to Wissa: 29 and 19. The first is how old he turns on September 3, which might put off some clubs, while the other is his 2024/25 Premier League goal tally, which should be enough to put any age reservations to bed.

Brentford don’t want to lose Wissa after selling Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, and are in a strong financial situation after earning £65m for the Cameroonian a year after getting £27m for David Raya and £40m for Ivan Toney. Somehow though, Craig Hope reckons the Bees will accept ‘a fee in the region of £30m’.

If that’s true, we should see Wissa holding up a Newcastle United top in no time.

6) Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

On a list containing two Leipzig players, here is a former Leipzig player. During his time in Germany, Nkunku tore up the Bundesliga, recording a ridiculous 90 goal contributions in 119 league games.

The Frenchman has been unable to replicate that form at Chelsea, with an early injury making it difficult to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s team, which then contributed to a lack of Premier League minutes under Enzo Maresca.

Despite his underwhelming Blues stint, Nkunku is an incredible market opportunity. There is talk of Newcastle targeting him after missing out on Blues signing Joao Pedro and Liverpool-bound youngster Hugo Ekitike, though their current focus is the aforementioned Wissa.

Like Wissa, Nkunku can play anywhere in attack, but unlike Wissa, he is also capable of operating in an attacking midfield role. If he’s available for under £40m, there should be a long queue of potential suitors.

5) Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

The Liverpool striker is an enigma. He is Captain Chaos. We love him. But who in their right mind will be brazen enough to take him on? Napoli were very interested but showed no intention of paying £60m and signed Lorenzo Lucca instead, so the Reds are now anxiously hoping a Saudi Arabian club offers big bucks for Darwin.

Darwin is only 26, but 40 goals in 142 Liverpool games leave a lot to be desired. Whoever signs him is taking a risk, but the potential reward is big. If someone can polish the rough edges, there’s a talented boy in there. Somewhere. We think.

4) Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Dusan Vlahovic turned down Arsenal for Juventus in 2022, and it’s hard to fault him – it looked like the right call at the time. But hindsight is cruel and Arsenal are going a lot better than the Old Lady.

Things haven’t quite clicked for the Serbian in Turin. A goal every three games is fine, but not what you expect from a £70m signing. Juventus are reportedly open to selling, though swap deals seem to be their go-to route.

It’s tough to pin down his next move. He’s good enough to start for a big club, but not quite good enough to justify a bidding war. Vlahovic’s future might be the most unpredictable on this list.

3) Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

Victor Boniface could be part of a summer exodus at Bayer Leverkusen, but head coach Erik ten Hag has said there have already been too many sales since his arrival. That spells bad news for Sunderland target Granit Xhaka.

Boniface was reportedly close to joining Al Nassr in January but they went for Jhon Duran instead, so there is clearly an openness on Leverkusen’s side to sell, while the player is happy to take on a new challenge.

The Nigerian’s stock was at its peak during Leverkusen’s unbeaten Bundesliga run in 2023/24, but he’s still a hugely viable option for big European sides. He shouldn’t be vanishing into the Saudi wilderness just yet, regardless of how many zeroes are on the cheque.

2) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

There was an offer from Arsenal in January that was incredibly ill-timed as Aston Villa had just agreed to sell Duran, but both club and player would likely be interested if the Gunners returned again.

The problem? Watkins is now 29, which is a similar mark against his name as Brentford’s Wissa. But he does guarantee Premier League goals, delivering double figures in each of his last five seasons. If he’s patient, he might be the beneficiary of late panic. Probably from Manchester United.

1) Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

Predicting Benjamin Sesko’s future is essentially pointless at this stage.

There is a lot of hype surrounding the young Slovenian and a move to Arsenal looked likely before they prioritised Viktor Gyokeres. Now, it’s anyone’s guess where he’ll be playing next season. Manchester United have been linked but need sales before even considering bidding for him, while Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal have tried and failed already this summer.

Sesko has the size, pace, and technical skill to become an elite forward, but he’s not there yet. If someone’s patient, he could become the best striker in the world.

