Before a ball was kicked, we ranked the best signings of the summer. Now that many a ball has been kicked, it’s time to revisit and get Florian Wirtz as far away from the top ten as possible.

Wirtz has struggled to make a positive impact at Liverpool, while Alexander Isak is not quite up and running yet.

The Premier League champions spent a fortune in the summer transfer window, but only one of their new signings makes our ranking of the top ten signings of the season.

10) Estevao (Chelsea)

We can’t completely backtrack on all of the positive things we said about everyone we previously ranked among the signings of the summer. Bryan Mbeumo? Sure. Matheus Cunha? Affirmative. Florian Wirtz? Oh, absolutely. But Estevao deserves to keep his spot in our top ten.

This is a monumental signing for the future and already an impactful one for the present. Estevao’s last-gasp winner against Premier League champions Liverpool proves he is already ready to grab the biggest of moments. That’s priceless for someone his age.

The best thing about this signing is that the 18-year-old chose to join Chelsea. Brazilian wonderkids usually go to Real Madrid, Barcelona, or PSG, not a team in the Premier League. We love it. Here’s hoping he scratches the itch that Neymar never did by not coming to England.

9) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)

Donnarumma hasn’t done as much as some honourable mentions, but he’s difficult to overlook. And no, not because of his height.

We’re basing 99% of his inclusion on what we have seen of Donnarumma before he joined Man City on deadline day. He has been the best goalkeeper in the world this year and was recently recognised as such when he was awarded the Yashin Trophy for the second time in his career.

The Italian was literally huge in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win, making some saves that were simply out of this world in the two legs against Arsenal in the semi-final.

If you have signed someone who’s literally the best in the world in their position, it’s impossible not to include them here.

8) Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland)

We have included as many as three Sunderland players in this ranking, with Regis Le Bris’ men a dizzy seventh in the Premier League after seven games. Mukiele had flop written all over him, coming from a European juggernaut after a disappointing loan spell at another big club, but he’s been a bloody revelation at the back.

He’s done a lot to help Sunderland look like a proper Premier League side and we’re so thankful. After all three promoted sides were relegated in the last two seasons, it’s a breath of fresh air to see the Black Cats doing so well. And after winning the play-offs as well.

Sunderland conducted some excellent business in the summer window, adding a nice mix of experience and youth to help them settle in the top flight after an eight-year hiatus. And Mukiele has led by example at the back.

7) Jordan Henderson (Brentford)

Henderson reluctantly takes eighth place after an impressive start to his Brentford career.

For a novice manager like Keith Andrews, Henderson is an astute addition as the former Champions League-winning Liverpool captain can act as a second manager on the pitch. He’s not just standing around shouting at people, either, but playing rather well in the Brentford midfield.

His long-range assists and defence-splitting passes have quickly become a big weapon in Brentford’s arsenal, and it’s not really something you can stop without playing very deep when out of possession, which teams are not going to do against the Bees.

We’ve said some things about Henderson, but he’s due some praise for his performances this term.

6) Sean Longstaff (Leeds)

Longstaff has a point to prove and he’s playing like it. Leaving his boyhood club was always going to be tough, but he’s not feeling sorry for himself in the Leeds midfield. A Player of the Match performance against his former team, Newcastle, was a sign of what the Elland Road faithful should expect from Longstaff, and he’s kicked on since then, notably scoring and assisting against Bournemouth on matchday six.

For only £12million, he’s been a real coup for Leeds.

5) Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

Brainless red cards aside, Ekitike has been excellent for Liverpool in the opening months of 2025/26.

He’s done more than a certain £125million striker has so far for Liverpool and it’s a damn shame that he’ll be punted out wide to accommodate him. Still, it’s some striker depth Arne Slot now has.

Arsenal fans will be gutted they didn’t go for him over Viktor Gyokeres, but it’s a long season and by the end of it, the Swede could very easily finish with more goals in the Premier League than Ekitike.

4) Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal)

The final piece of the puzzle for Arsenal might not have been a new striker after all, but an elite defensive midfielder. That’s what Zubimendi is, and he’s added an impeccable balance to Mikel Arteta’s side, who have to be our favourites for the title.

There’s a good chance the £60million Arsenal paid for Zubimendi turns out to be a bargain. If that’s possible. It probably is if he wins them the league.

3) Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

Roefs deserves his flowers for a brilliant start to his Sunderland career. Bringing in a young goalkeeper from abroad to be their new No.1 was risky business, but the Black Cats are reaping the rewards.

Roefs’ best performance for Sunderland came in the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend, but he has previously saved a penalty in a home win over Brentford and made some big saves.

The save he made to deny Bruno Fernandes on Saturday was absolutely world-class as well, deserving alone of getting him in this top ten.

We’re just waiting on Manchester United signing him for £50million next summer if Senne Lammens turns out like every Manchester United signing over the last five years.

2) Jack Grealish (Everton)

So, we’re all in agreement that it’s lovely to see Jack Grealish Enjoying His Football Again, right? Well, maybe Thomas Tuchel isn’t completely aligned yet.

After a season warming the bench for Manchester City, Grealish wasn’t included in Pep Guardiola’s Club World Cup squad, which was a clear sign that his time at the club was up. Grealish’s huge wages were a stumbling block, but Everton weren’t too bothered and the 30-year-old is repaying the faith with some top performances this campaign.

On his full debut, which was Everton’s first competitive game in their new stadium, Grealish assisted both goals in a 2-0 win against Brentford. A week later, he registered another brace of assists as the Toffees beat Wolves.

Grealish is just perfect for a David Moyes team. That England recall will come soon enough, mate.

1) Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

Here he is: our Premier League signing of the season…so far.

When Sunderland expressed interest in Xhaka, there was not one person who thought it was a bad move for them, but there were question marks over the Switzerland captain’s desire to play for a newly-promoted Premier League team.

He left Arsenal at the right time in 2023 and became an instant success and leader at Bayer Leverkusen as they went invincible to win the Bundesliga title. Xhaka was superb again in 2024/25 but there was a mass exodus at Leverkusen, and he wanted to be a part of it.

Sunderland were huge benefactors of Xhaka’s desire to leave, and he could’ve had a host of clubs lining up to sign him, but he took a risk that has immediately paid off.

He’s already Sunderland captain and some of the club’s supporters have branded him the best midfielder they’ve ever seen play for them, which is quite a statement.

