Ranking football commentators by how much we’d fancy a pint with them

Imagine having a commentator for your daily life. Martin Tyler reeling off stats about your current form when it comes to bowel movements, Guy Mowbray giving important context to they way you make a cup of tea… It would be amusing for a half an hour. Then you’re getting irritated.

Having your whole life commentated upon on would be a sort of living hell, but we reckon we could manage a pint. We’d really enjoy going for a pint with some of the nation’s favourite football commentators.

We’ve taken a selection of your favourite commentators and ranked them in order of how much we’d like to go for a swift one down the local with them. Because why not?

For the full article, please click here.