Ranking Klopp’s kids by their chance of ‘making it’ at Liverpool after USG defeat

It is entirely unreasonable to judge whether a player will ‘make it’ at a club on the basis of one game, particularly when those players are so inexperienced and playing alongside similarly inexperienced individuals.

But this is not the voice of reason, it’s one of condemnation, ranking the seven Liverpool kids who were handed rare starts by Jurgen Klopp in their Europa League dead rubber against Union Saint-Gilloise by their chance of becoming a proper Liverpool first-teamer.

We’ve based it solely on this game, so there’s no preferential treatment for Jarell Quansah here after his Premier League displays. He comes top anyway…

7) Conor Bradley (right-back)

Liverpool probably won’t be using Bradley’s YouTube highlight reel from this game to attract Championship admirers in the future. Having apparently come up through the Trent Alexander-Arnold school of right-backs, he played a couple of decent passes but left ludicrous space in behind.

USG’s second goal came down Liverpool’s right with Bradley nowhere to be seen, and on three further occasions in the first half the full-back was seen dashing back towards his own goal in vain.

Improved after half-time but was still found wanting in transition.

6) Luke Chambers (left-back)

Played it safe more often than not – passing is sideways to the centre-back – and didn’t look hugely comfortable on the ball when he did try to be more adventurous. He ceded possession on six occasions.

5) Ben Doak (left wing)

We can’t imagine the USG players were particularly aware of Ben Doak before the game, but they certainly seemed to work out he was a threat pretty quickly: doubling, tripling, sometimes quadrupling up on him.

And that pretty effectively stopped the summer signing from causing any real damage, as he was pounced upon as soon as he had the ball at his feet, and was given very little room to manoeuvre.

He gave the ball away seven times, more than any other player on the pitch.

4) James McConnell (right wing)

He came on for the last 20 minutes and even in that short time, it’s clear he’s got something about him. He buzzed around the place, won the ball back twice and was a general pain in USG’s arse.

3) Kaide Gordon (right wing)

Nominally the right winger, he did his best work in a No.10 position having drifted in search of the ball. He won a couple of free-kicks having shown some speed and dribbling skill, demonstrating why there was such excitement over him two seasons ago, before growing pains curbed his progress.

2) Calum Scanlon (left-back)

Came on for Chambers after an hour and may well have eased past his academy pal in the pecking order.

He wasn’t given much opportunity on the ball but made one crucial challenge to prevent a USG breakaway, a good clearance, and cut out a pass in the last minute with Caoimhin Kelleher stranded. Looked the part.

1) Jarell Quansah (centre-back)

You could be forgiven for thinking you were watching Virgil van Dijk as Quansah pointed and shouted at his teammates, though the 20-year-old’s mentor may have cringed having watched some of his student’s defending.

Gustaf Nilsson should have scored having run off the back of Quansah before Mohamed Amoura did find a way past Caoimhin Kelleher having done exactly the same thing. On neither occasion did Quansah know where the player was that he was supposed to be marking, though he may argue it wouldn’t have been a problem had Ibrahima Konate been a couple of paces forward to play the runners offside.

He didn’t cover himself in glory for USG’s disallowed goal either, misdirecting a header from a throw-in to gift the opposition the ball, and in general appeared to be blaming his teammates or the officials for the numerous chances the opposition created. Marking seemed to go entirely out of the window in the last twenty minutes.

Why is he most likely to ‘make it’ then? Well, he sort of already has – which helps. But he also illustrated some real quality in possession, which is perhaps a better indicator of his chances than his defending, which will improve the longer he plays alongside Van Dijk.

He played one superb defence-splitting pass for Darwin Nunez in the second half and took his goal beautifully. First touch to kill the ball from the corner, and a second to spank it past the goalkeeper. Lovely. He’s a talented boy.