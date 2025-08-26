Ranking Liverpool’s 10 youngest goalscorers since 2000: Ngumoha, Woodburn…

Liverpool have quite a reputation for blooding youngsters, but what has become of their 10 youngest goalscorers of the 21st century?

Rio Ngumoha’s dramatic winner against Newcastle in August 2025 saw him become the Reds’ youngest goalscorer ever.

But all of the list you’re about to read netted for the club in their teenage years and we’ve ranked them from oldest to youngest. You’ll find one or two very familiar faces on the list.

For the full article, please click here.