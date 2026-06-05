These managers are part of the Premier League furniture. For now.

With Marco Silva the latest out of the door, the touchline of Premier League matches next season will look very different.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bournemouth, Fulham and Crystal Palace will all have new managers come the first game of next season, but what of the veterans?

Just eight managers have survived a full year in charge of their respective clubs and what better way to celebrate that than by predicting which of them is next for the chop?

Here’s the eight longest-serving Premier League bosses, not including the promoted sides, and how secure we see their jobs.

8) Mikel Arteta

There were some doubts about Arteta’s future as Arsenal boss but a Premier League title has removed them all.

With one season left on his current deal, an extension announcement in the near future seems likely and the only way you could see a departure is if his head is turned by another club. Even that situation is hard to imagine because Arteta has the keys to the kingdom at Arsenal and with the trophy drought ended, he can now start thinking about pushing for even more titles.

Arsenal also have plenty of money to spend and it is hard to see which other top European club would be happy with Arteta ball.

7) Unai Emery

Another Champions League qualification and a European trophy makes Emery the best Villa manager in modern history.

The fans love him, for good reason, and he has passed every objective set for him by the club.

There is always the talk that he could move to a ‘bigger’ club but why would he? Villa are not strapped for cash and he will have learned from his experience at Arsenal that bigger is not always better.

It would take a remarkable collapse to see Emery lose his job any time soon.

6) Fabien Hurzeler

A three-year deal being handed out amidst a bad run of form proved how much the Brighton board believe in Hurzeler.

He has been an excellent appointment for the Seagulls and while there was always likely to be low points for a young manager, overall he has achieved above and beyond what was expected.

European football is now the next challenge for him to navigate but even if Brighton finish mid-table next year, it is hard to see the board sacking him.

5) Keith Andrews

Set-piece coach turned head coach Andrews would have been near the top of a lot of bookies’ lists for first sack of last season but the Brentford man proved everyone wrong.

There will almost certainly be a drop-off next season as other clubs strengthen but Andrews has more than enough credit in the bank already.

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4) Daniel Farke

Given he was rumoured for the sack only a few days after Leeds secured promotion, it is a testament to the soft-spoken German that he is still in charge over a year later.

While they did not match the achievements of Sunderland, Leeds were an impressive promotion outfit and avoided the drop by eight points in the end.

Farke looks pretty safe in the job going into the new season but almost every manager is only a bad run of form away from the sack. If Leeds are among the relegation candidates by Christmas, he could be off.

3) Regis Le Bris

Sunderland’s ambition was confirmed in April when reports suggested Le Bris could be sacked if the club failed to get European football, a remarkable situation for the manager of one of the best promoted sides in Premier League history.

Le Bris did achieve that and so is still in the job, but balancing Europe with the Premier League has toppled many managers and if Le Bris has already survived one test, another may take him out.

2) David Moyes

Non-Everton fans may look at the Premier League table, see Everton in 13th and think ‘yeah, that’s alright’ but there’s a nagging feeling of disconnect around the fanbase.

In Moyes’ defence, he saved them from relegation but Everton fans are being told ‘be careful what you wish for’ for daring to say he may have reached his ceiling.

Everton had a poor end to the year and saw clubs like Brighton and Sunderland qualify for Europe, so there is a fair question to be asked about whether Moyes is able to elevate the club to the next level.

He deserves another season, or at least the start of it, but if Everton go backwards instead of forwards, he could well get the chop.

1) Eddie Howe

A luxury hotel in Northumberland played host to a crunch meeting between Howe and Newcastle’s Saudi owners but the decision was made to not swing the axe. Yet.

It was a terrible season for Newcastle. A double loss to derby rivals Sunderland. 12th in the Premier League table. Expensive signings that do not look worth half what they cost. An embarrassing exit from the Champions League and no trophies. Any other manager would have been shown the door but Howe has cashed in his credit from previous seasons to save his job.

His future is very much on the line going into the next campaign but Newcastle look set for a number of high-profile exits. Sandro Tonali is making kissy eyes at Arsenal. Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall could also be off. Even Bruno Guimaraes may be tempted elsewhere.

Newcastle need a summer of rejuvenation which brings its own risks and Howe may not be afforded the time to make it work.

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