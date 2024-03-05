Manchester United struggled to get the ball off Manchester City players on Sunday and it’s hardly the first time this has happened this season.

We count down the 10 Manchester United players who have attempted and failed with the most challenges on dribbling players this season.

10) Sofyan Amrabat (9 tackle failures)

It wasn’t meant to be like this; Amrabat was supposed to be the dog who would chase lost causes and give Manchester United some bite. Instead he has largely been a bit sh*t. There is some mitigation here though because he actually has the second-highest tackle success rate in this top 10, which makes him the 42nd best tackler in the Premier League. So not much mitigation.

9) Scott McTominay (10)

To be fair, he was successful with 100% of his tackles on Sunday v Manchester City. But you can’t help thinking that attempting more than one tackle in 90 central-midfield minutes might have been an idea.

8) Kobbie Mainoo (12)

Hmmm. Has a 40% tackle success rate, which is rather at odds with the narrative of this brilliant young central midfielder belying his age. He attempted four and lost four v Luton.

7) Diogo Dalot (12)

Only in here because he’s played a lot of football as he has the best tackle success rate of any Manchester United player this season. One of the few positives v City and in general in a woeful 23/24.

6) Antony (14)

Genuinely loads of mitigation here as he attempts almost three times as many tackles as Marcus Rashford per 90. And his success rate (53.3%) is higher than Harry Maguire’s (50%).

5) Marcus Rashford (16)

Just 21 times he has attempted to tackle a dribbling opponent all season, and just five times he has been successful. That’s some half-assed tackling right there. Didn’t even attempt one v City.

4) Christian Eriksen (19)

He’s barely played. And he’s barely won the ball.

3) Alejandro Garnacho (27)

The good news is that he noticeably puts in more effort than Rashford; the bad news is that he is even worse at tackling. Just under 23% bad actually.

2) Casemiro (32)

His tackle success rate has dropped from 52.2% to 46.7% this season. Manchester United really shouldn’t have spaffed that massive contract on a player whose legs are now 32.

1) Bruno Fernandes (50)

Blow that trumpet because that’s the highest number across the Premier League. To be fair, you have to attempt a lot of tackles to fail 50 times. But wow. In back-to-back wins over West Ham and Aston Villa last month, he tried and failed four times.

He has created the most chances in the Premier League, mind.