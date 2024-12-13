Ranking Man Utd’s last four managers by their record against Pep Guardiola’s Man City

Pep Guardiola is set to face Ruben Amorim in the Manchester derby this weekend, but how does his record stack up against the last four Red Devils bosses?

Overall, Guardiola has a fairly mixed record in the Manchester derby, with 13 wins, seven draws and eight losses against United over the years.

We’ve taken a closer look at his record against United’s last four managers and have ranked them all by how Guardiola faired against them.

For the full article, please click here.