Marcus Rashford is not wanted by Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim and has plenty of interest from abroad, but that salary of his is proving to be quite the hurdle.

Where will Rashford go? Is staying at United completely off the table? Will he flee the country for a fresh start? It’s a World Cup year, making this summer absolutely crucial. We’ve ranked his 10 most realistic transfer options in what promises to be a long, long window.

10) Manchester United

Staying at Old Trafford seems to be the most unlikely scenario for Rashford. He definitely has the ability to come Back Stronger, but it all comes down to Ruben Amorim and whether or not he wants to welcome back a player he publicly said he doesn’t want.

There really does feel like no way back for Rashford at Manchester United, especially after Matheus Cunha took the No.10 shirt, but assuming it becomes an option, let’s weigh up the pros and cons.

Getting the negative stuff out of the way first, it’s not likely that Rashford fits into Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. He doesn’t really have the intelligence or playmaking ability to be a ‘wide 10’, and he’s not an out-and-out centre-forward. Or a wing-back. Then there’s the dressing-room precedent. Amorim put his big balls on the table with his decision to ostracise Rashford, and putting water under the bridge makes him look weak. His reasons for binning Rashford reportedly included his poor work ethic, and if he genuinely doesn’t work hard, why would they want to keep him?

Well, s**t, that was a pretty compelling argument for selling him, if I do say so myself. But, err, he is good at football or something. When he can be arsed. Come on, Ruben – keep him, fella. Just for the vibes.

9) Newcastle United

This move is increasingly unlikely after Newcastle bid £55million for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, but one attacking sale can change things — and Eddie Howe still doesn’t have an adequate back-up for Alexander Isak. If he gets injured, the Magpies are in big trouble. Callum Wilson can no longer be relied on even if he signs a contract extension.

Rashford’s ability to play anywhere in attack makes him an appealing target. The big issue — and this will be a theme here — is his current salary and unwillingness to accept a lower wage.

Newcastle’s wage structure will not be broken for Rashford. They’re scared to do it for Isak, and he’s their best player since Alan Shearer. Breaking the bank for them — despite their billions — is paying Isak £200,000 a week. Amazingly, that would be a significant pay cut for Rashford.

8) Saudi Arabia

The last resort. It’s hard to see Rashford giving up on elite football entirely at 27, but if the money’s right and no one else is biting…

7) Turkey

See: Saudi Arabia. But Turkey is slightly more ambitious from a footballing perspective. If he still vaguely cares about the sport, this is the better option. Not by much, mind.

6) Chelsea

Surely not, right? Well…this is Chelsea after all. They remain linked with Mohammed Kudus and Alejandro Garnacho despite signing Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens, so Rashford shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s future remains uncertain, Jadon Sancho hasn’t been signed permanently, and Noni Madueke is an Arsenal target. There’s definitely a chance. If there’s one team that loves a dysfunctional forward, it’s Chelsea.

5) Aston Villa

In truth, a loan to Villa for a full season after six months in 2024/25 is more likely than a permanent transfer. It all comes down to Rashford’s current salary and his desire to continue earning a frankly absurd weekly wage of at least £315,000.

We literally saw the upsides of this move play out last season when he enjoyed playing football again under Unai Emery. Rashford is clearly a player the Spaniard likes, and the managerial expert knows how to get a tune out of him.

Paying £40million and then a colossal wage is just not an option for the Villans. That’s not even an unreasonable transfer fee to demand, but coupled with his salary, there has to be some serious wiggle room.

Or United could cover a percentage of Rashford’s salary. At this stage, they just need him sold.

4) Juventus or Napoli

Two for the price of one here, with Italian giants Juventus and Napoli both in contention.

Signing an overpaid United outcast would be pretty on-brand for Juventus, who currently have two very impressive young wingers in Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao, and recently added Nico Gonzalez.

Antonio Conte’s side, meanwhile, are still looking for a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. A move abroad is surely the most likely outcome for Rashford this summer. The new environment would do him a world of good, and playing for one of Europe’s elite in the Champions League would do his England prospects no harm.

Serie A clubs are notoriously stingy, which makes his wage demands a huge stumbling block. If playing in Italy really appeals to Rashford, he could take a pay cut. That’s probably wishful thinking, but the footballing logic checks out.

3) Arsenal

Mikel Arteta wants a new left winger, with an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli one of the ingredients required to win a first Premier League title in over two decades.

Is Rashford the answer? Is he a clear upgrade on the Brazilian? We’re not entirely convinced, but at his best, he probably is. The problem is neither seems likely to hit those 2022/23 peaks again.

Arsenal’s clear desire to improve in the position that Rashford plays is a big reason for their high placement in this ranking. However, they are definitely focusing on different targets.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is reportedly the ‘dream’, while Rafael Leao, Anthony Gordon and Nico Williams are likely higher in Arteta’s and sporting director Andrea Berta’s thinking.

2) Barcelona

Hansi Flick’s side would be top if it wasn’t for their financial situation. They’ve had to move on from Nico Williams due to registration issues, though his Athletic Bilbao contract extension also suggests he wanted his future sorted early.

This move is perfect. Flick’s front three have very little defensive responsibility and lots of freedom to express themselves. Lamine Yamal is a special boy and would shine under any manager (surely), but he’s struck gold having the German as a head coach. Raphinha, meanwhile, has been in genuine Ballon d’Or form under Flick.

Barcelona are not a difficult team to be brilliant in, and in a World Cup year, that’s pretty ideal for Rashford. United want to sell, but this one could drag out.

1) Bayern Munich

The aforementioned Williams is now off the table and Liverpool don’t want to sell Luis Diaz, so Bayern are seriously considering signing Rashford from the Red Devils.

They are surely able to afford Rashford’s wages, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will agree to his demands. It’s all about what Rashford is worth to them — and given the two years he’s had, that is definitely not over £300k a week.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is a more glamorous and realistic target — and he’s better — but you get the feeling that Bayern are properly sniffing around Rashford. Their desperation to sign a left winger is clear as day, and Rashford would absolutely thrive in the Bundesliga against the naive high lines of your Heidenheims and Werder Bremens.

It’s just a question of whether Bayern believe he’s worth the hassle — and the wage.

