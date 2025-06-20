Marcus Rashford looks to be on the move this summer after falling out of favour out of Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford and Manchester United will part this summer but one of his eight transfer options is even more unlikely than him staying at Old Trafford.

The Manchester-born striker made his Premier League debut under Louis van Gaal in 2016 but the former fresh-faced wonderkid is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Having fallen out of favour with Ruben Amorim, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa but is back in Manchester, now looking for his next move.

Here’s where we reckon Rashford could end up:

Return to Aston Villa

After some depressing final months at Old Trafford, Rashford seemed to be back enjoying football when he moved to Villa Park.

He contributed to 10 goals in 17 games as he and fellow loanees Marco Asensio played a part in Villa’s run in and push for the Champions League but a return for Rashford seems unlikely for 325,000 reasons.

Villa are one of the clubs thought to be under most pressure from PSR rules but it is actually UEFA’s financial laws that could cause the Birmingham club a headache.

From the 2025-26 season, UEFA say only 70% of a club’s spending can be on ‘squad cost’ which is the sum of first-team and manager wages, transfer fees, agent and intermediary costs and fees paid to pay off former players/managers divided by day-to-day income, incoming transfer player and manager fees and any other transfer income.

In their most recent published accounts, Villa’s overall wage bill was £252m and their revenue £257.7m. So adding Rashford with his £325,000 salary to that equation seems silly.

Verdict: Incredibly unlikely

Stay at Manchester United

If Rashford returning to Villa seems impossible, him staying at Manchester United looks just as unlikely.

But with an expensive contract that runs until 2028, Rashford would be within his rights to stay at the club and take home his pay cheque.

However, with a World Cup next year, Rashford will want to play so he can be part of Thomas Tuchel’s England side.

Verdict: Very unlikely

Barcelona

Having offered his services to them in January, Rashford moving to Barcelona looked a real possibility this summer but developments in the last few days seem to have put an end to it.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday that the Camp Nou club had agreed terms with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams having long been interested in the Spain forward.

The transfer, not to mention the money involved in, would see a player take up Rashford’s favoured spot, meaning his chance to move to Barcelona may have come and gone.

Verdict: Unlikely

Galatasaray

If you glanced across any transfer rumour so far this summer, chances are Galatasaray have been mentioned.

The Turkish side have been linked with almost every player going and reports of their interest in Rashford first emerged in November.

A move to Villa cooled that link but with Rashford still on the market, Galatasaray could look to tempt him to Turkey to join a strike force which Leroy Sane will soon be a part of.

Verdict: Possible

Inter

Rashford need only ask Scott McTominay how a move to Italy can rejuvenate a career and Serie A has become somewhat of a rescue place for misfiring Premier League players.

Of the Italian clubs, it is Inter who have been linked with the Sun suggesting the San Siro side were interested. But given it is the Sun that may well be incorrect.

But wages may well be an issue. Inter’s current top earner is Lautaro Martinez on €320,000 a week, meaning Rashford’s £325,000 would make him easily the club’s best-paid player, potentially disrupting squad harmony and putting Inter under considerable financial strain.

The Champions League final showed how Inter needed some younger blood to go with their experience and if they can get Rashford to drop his wages, they could make a move for him.

Verdict: Possible (if Rashford drops wage demands)

Any Saudi club

While the outrageous spending has curtailed somewhat, the Saudi Pro League remains a comfortable landing place for unwanted Premier League stars.

To date, five English players have made the move to Saudi and Rashford may well join them if he cannot find a better move in Europe.

However, for a player who has made a name for speaking up for good causes, it remains to be seen how he may feel about moving to Saudi.

Verdict: Likely if no other offers

Tottenham

With Son Heung-min reportedly facing a move away, Tottenham will be looking for some reinforcements on their left flank.

The link to Spurs is nothing new with Rashford first being reported as a target in the winter before his Villa move and if Spurs can get him for a small fee, he could be a good squad option for new boss Thomas Frank.

Verdict: Likely

Newcastle

The strongest link and the one that makes most sense is a move north to Newcastle.

From a club perspective, Newcastle will be playing more games this upcoming season with them back involved in the Champions League and their options up front, especially centrally, look short.

Alexander Isak is the obvious first choice but if the Swede is absent, Callum Wilson has been called upon. The 33-year-old’s injury record makes him an unreliable back-up and his contract expires this summer in any event, although negotiations are underway over an incentivised deal.

Rashford then may feel he can force his way into the squad at the expense of Wilson and could even play out on the left, although competition there with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes is again fierce.

But Rashford need only look at Eddie Howe’s track record of improving players. Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento have all improved under the former Bournemouth boss.

Verdict: Most likely

