Ranking Mikel Arteta’s 10 biggest wins as Arsenal manager after Newcastle triumph

Gabriel’s injury-time winner away to Newcastle United already feels like a potentially defining moment in this season’s title race. But where does Arsenal‘s 2-1 comeback on Tyneside rank among the biggest wins of Mikel Arteta’s tenure?

Arteta has overseen some huge results in Arsenal’s journey from midtable mediocrity to one of the best sides in the country.

Here are the 10 biggest wins of the Spaniard’s reign as Arsenal manager so far.

For the full article, please click here.