Raheem Sterling has a glorious Arsenal debut lined up, while Crystal Palace and Man Utd signings should be raring to go after the international break.

These players were signed either permanently or on loan by Premier League clubs this summer but have yet to debut. We are leaving out those who joined and were immediately sent elsewhere – your Enzo Barrenecheas, your Aaron Anselminos, your Daniel Jebbisons.

35) Asmir Begovic (Everton)

Fee: Free

Reason for absence: He is probably their third-choice keeper.

What the manager has said: “Mainly it’s to allow the other keepers to go out. We need cover obviously. Asmir knows that with his experience and knowledge of the club.”

When he should debut: Could be sooner than expected if Jordan Pickford continues conceding at least three goals a game.

34) Louie Moulden (Crystal Palace)

Fee: Free

Reason for absence: He is probably their fourth-choice keeper.

What the manager has said: Not much.

When he should debut: Maybe take it step by step and focus on making a Premier League bench first.

33) John Ruddy (Newcastle)

Fee: Free

Reason for absence: He is probably their third-choice keeper.

What the manager has said: “I’m pleased to welcome John to Newcastle United. He has a huge amount of experience and adds a level of support and competition that we need. As well as his abilities on the pitch, he has a strong mentality and he is a leader, which will only benefit the group.”

When he should debut: If all goes to plan, never. It was basically pointless.

MORE TRANSFER COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 Sterling late move sees him join Man Utd and West Ham among the transfer window winners

👉 Chelsea inevitably lead the way with Liverpool and Newcastle also among transfer window losers

32) Wes Foderingham (West Ham)

Fee: Free

Reason for absence: He is probably their third-choice keeper.

What the manager has said: “I’m sure that under the guidance of Xavi Valero, both Alphonse (Areola) and Lukasz (Fabianski) will benefit greatly from having another established keeper working alongside them on a daily basis.”

When he should debut: He conceded 79 Premier League goals last season so might just fancy a break.

31) Enes Unal (Bournemouth)

Fee: £13m

Reason for absence: A foot injury

What the manager has said: “For him, it has been an unlucky summer, because he was going to play at the Euros for Turkey. He broke his foot and he had surgery. He will have to wait. He’s still in his rehab process.”

When he should debut: Andoni Iraloa said in mid-July that Unal, a loanee signed permanently in the summer, will miss “some weeks”, so how long is a piece of giant Turkish string?

30) Ryan Fraser (Southampton)

Fee: Free

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “They give us moments that can change a game. They give us flexibility as well on the top line, which will be really nice. They’re going to be really, really important players for us. We will work with the squad in the best way we can. We have a big squad.”

When he should debut: Everton. Carabao. September 17.

29) Maxwel Cornet (Southampton)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: See above.

When he should debut: See above.

28) Bastien Meupiyou (Wolves)

Fee: £4.2m

Reason for absence: He is 18 and injured.

What the manager has said: “Bastien’s got a huge amount of potential. Obviously, he had some time out last season with a knee injury, so we’ll take our time with him, but he has an incredibly high ceiling and we’re excited to help develop him,” said sporting director Matt Hobbs.

When he should debut: Not soon. Wolves justifiably want to take their time with this one.

27) Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “It is vitally important in any squad to have competition for places, and Matt – with his experience of the Premier League and at international level – represents an excellent addition to our goalkeeping ranks this season,” said chairman Steve Parish.

When he should debut: Hands up: there will be a lot of ‘dunno, Carabao?’ in this section. QPR away, if you were wondering.

26) Michael Golding (Leicester)

Fee: £5m

Reason for absence: The 18-year-old has been busy featuring for the U21s.

What the manager has said: Nothing publicly from Steve Cooper but Golding says his manager “really gave me the confidence to believe in myself and show my ability on the pitch when I’m here and help the team as much as I can”.

When he should debut: Walsall away in the Carabao is surely his best bet.

25) Neto (Arsenal)



Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day

What the manager has said: “We need to replace Aaron (Ramsdale). We need to replace Karl (Hein).”

When he should debut: Not in the Carabao for he is cup-tied. He does have some Champions League experience if David Raya starts chucking them in.

24) Orel Mangala (Everton)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “We want competition for places throughout our squad and his loan signing gives us extra options and adds depth to our midfield. Orel has Premier League experience, which is important to help him adjust as quickly as possible.”

When he should debut: He was fit and sharp enough to start in Ligue Un for Lyon already this season, so Sean Dyche probably can’t throw him in quickly enough.

23) Odsonne Edouard (Leicester)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: Nothing from Steve Cooper but Edouard said: “I’m very happy to be here and I’m looking forward to starting with my new team-mates and try to win and score some goals.”

When he should debut: Against Leicester on September 14 or Walsall in the Carabao three days later.

MORE TRANSFER COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 Sterling late move sees him join Man Utd and West Ham among the transfer window winners

👉 Chelsea inevitably lead the way with Liverpool and Newcastle also among transfer window losers

22) James Ward-Prowse (Nottingham Forest)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “Everyone is familiar with James’ talent in the Premier League, along with his strong leadership and personal qualities. We are confident that he will make an immediate impact both on and off the pitch,” said chief football officer Ross Wilson.

When he should debut: Nothing stopping him facing Liverpool on September 14.

21) Will Osula (Newcastle)

Fee: £10m

Reason for absence: He is not Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon or Harvey Barnes.

What the manager has said: “We’ve been tracking him for three years and he excites us. He has all the raw ingredients to become a great centre-forward. Good physical profile and good technical skills. There are areas of his game to develop but he’s coming to the right place to do that. It’s a very tricky situation. We have two outstanding centre-forwards and to find someone to complement them isn’t easy.”

When he should debut: Carabao, perhaps. Osula was an unused substitute in the second round against Nottingham Forest – and in all three Premier League games so far – but AFC Wimbledon away in the third round presents an opportunity.

20) Gustavo Nunes (Brentford)

Fee: £10m

Reason for absence: He is an 18-year-old playing and living outside of Brazil for the first time, who only made his senior debut in February.

What the manager has said: “Gustavo has a lot of potential and of course we need to maximise that in every aspect. He needs time to settle, but this is a very exciting signing.”

When he should debut: Difficult to say really. Maybe a cameo in the Carabao third round at home to Leyton Orient.

19) Jayden Meghoma (Brentford)

Fee: £10m

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day

What the manager has said: “There is still a lot he can learn, but Jayden is a player we have big belief in. He can help us this season and in the future.”

When he should debut: The teenage left-back played a handful of cup games for Southampton but is yet to make his professional league debut; Brentford advancing in the Carabao and hosting lower-league opposition could bode well.

18) Reiss Nelson (Fulham)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “Reiss is a talented young player, and we’re excited that he’s joined the squad on loan,” said sporting director Tony Khan.

When he should debut: Against West Ham on September 14 or Preston in the Carabao three days later.

READ NEXT: Five Arsenal players Arteta must ditch to take the next step, including £70m outcasts

17) Armando Broja (Everton)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “Armando is still a young player who has already built up some impressive experience but someone we also feel has lots more potential to be unlocked,” said director of football Kevin Thelwell.

When he should debut: Aston Villa on September 14 or Southampton in the Carabao three days later.

16) Carlos Soler (West Ham)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “I think that Carlos Soler is a good player and he is going to help us, for sure. He is maybe at his best age, as he’s 27, he has international experience and is a very good player. He has a good profile for us as he can play in different positions and I think he is going to help us to be better.”

When he should debut: It feels like it will be sooner rather than later.

15) Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Fee: £30m

Reason for absence: A knee injury

What the manager has said: Not much. After the issues which plagued Brentford last season, Thomas Frank probably just nodded along when told about his club-record signing having to undergo surgery.

When he should debut: In a club statement, Brentford said Thiago ‘is expected to return towards the end of the year’ after ‘a period of recovery and rehabilitation’.

14) Morato (Nottingham Forest)

Fee: £12.6m

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “Morato has been in our thoughts and discussions to come into the squad for several transfer windows, and we’re delighted to have him join us today. We’re sure he’ll feel at home here in Nottingham and he will quickly become embedded and integrated as part of the squad,” said chief football officer Ross Wilson.

When he should debut: Forest are fairly well-stocked at centre-half and will hope to take things slowly with a young player acclimatising to a new country and league.

13) Carlos Forbs (Wolves)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “He’s technically good, with the education he had, but he’s really direct, good one versus one, will look to stretch teams and with that pace will give us something we probably haven’t got,” said sporting director Matt Hobbs.

When he should debut: No real reason not to see the former Manchester City cheat code against Newcastle on September 15 or Brighton in the Carabao two days later.

12) Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace)

Fee: £18m

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “He is another young, talented player to add to the club, and I am sure he will prove himself to be a valuable asset for Oliver and the squad,” said chairman Steve Parish.

When he should debut: Nathaniel Clyne and Chris Richards formed two-thirds of Palace’s starting defence against Chelsea so as soon as possible really.

11) Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton)

Fee: £25m

Reason for absence: A hamstring injury.

What the manager has said: “He is predominantly a full-back and can play on the right or left side; he can also play in the centre of midfield. He is someone who is very keen to learn and develop, and with that in mind I’m confident he will adjust to the Premier League and adapt quickly to English football.”

When he should debut: The 24-year-old was omitted from Turkey’s squad for this month’s internationals so could well feature after the break; Brighton return with a home game against Ipswich so a four-minute cameo seems fair.

10) Brajan Gruda (Brighton)

Fee: £25m

Reason for absence: A “small” injury.

What the manager has said: “I can’t give you a clear schedule for when he’ll be back. He’s settling in quite good. He’s a very young player. In Germany there is a different culture from here. We try to help him a lot and give him a good rehab. Hopefully he will be back on the pitch soon.”

When he should debut: That Ipswich game could be special.

9) Trevoh Chalobah (Crystal Palace)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “Trevoh is a talented young man and when the opportunity to bring him to Palace for the season arose, we were determined to seize it,” said chairman Steve Parish.

When he should debut: As soon as possible, but he’s probably just happy to be training with people his own age for now.

8) Jadon Sancho (Chelsea)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “Jadon is a player, he is here because we like that kind of player – especially against a low block like today. With these kind of games, we have five, six or seven chances here. There are not many teams that can do something to win the game.”

When he should debut: Considering he is match fit and carrying no injuries, Sancho should feature either against Bournemouth on September 14 or Barrow on September 17, unless he is suddenly frozen out.

7) Luis Guilherme (West Ham)

Fee: £26m

Reason for absence: He is an 18-year-old playing and living outside of Brazil for the first time.

What the manager has said: “We will look after him, help him and his family to settle in and allow him time to adapt. But we are very excited about his immediate potential and are looking forward to seeing the progress he can make at West Ham United,” said technical director Tim Steidten.

When he should debut: It could be soon; Guilherme made his first Premier League bench against Manchester City after being an unused substitute in a Carabao win over Bournemouth. Although a trip to Anfield in the next round would be a less than kind start.

6) Manuel Ugarte (Man Utd)

Fee: £42.3m

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “We have to build him in the team. It will take time. It is not like I am Harry Potter, that is what you have to acknowledge. Manuel Ugarte, he didn’t play in the season, not one match minute. We have to build his fitness and then I am sure he will be an important player. It will take weeks, maybe months.”

When he should debut: Ugarte has been named in the Uruguay squad to face Paraguay and Venezuela so game time in those matches could set the midfielder up to hit the ground running for his new club. He has already disagreed with Erik ten Hag, who surely knows a fraction of an Ugarte has to be better than a full version of the current Casemiro.

5) Federico Chiesa (Liverpool)

Fee: £12.5m

Reason for absence: A lack of match fitness.

What the manager has said: “He works really hard on and off the pitch to try to get the best out of himself, and he combines this with scoring goals and, like I said, really aggressive without the ball – those are already two characteristics with him. Although I agree with you, we should take care of him in the beginning because he didn’t train with the team in the last two weeks.”

When he should debut: Liverpool return after the international break with four games in a week across three different competitions so at the very least he will come on as a sub in the closing stages of a 4-0 win for a disproportionately annoyed Mo Salah.

4) Raheem Sterling (Arsenal)

Fee: Loan

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: “We have to try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and for him to understand what we are looking for from him in the dynamics of the team. We will use that time to do that and get him involved as soon as possible.”

When he should debut: The narrative dictates that it must be immediately after a well-timed international break, considering Arsenal return with a north London derby before heading straight into a visit to Manchester City, with Carabao and Champions League assignments in between.

3) Eddie Nketiah (Crystal Palace)

Fee: £30m

Reason for absence: Signed on deadline day.

What the manager has said: Not much publicly, but Oliver Glasner did reportedly tell Nketiah to wait for Palace instead when he was nearing a move to Nottingham Forest.

When he should debut: Against Leicester at home on September 14, or away at QPR in the Carabao three days later.

2) Leny Yoro (Man Utd)



Fee: £52m

Reason for absence: A foot injury.

What the manager has said: “Very mature, great personality, dealing with it, looking forward, be positive. He’s already started his rehab. A fire is burning there. As I say, for his age, he is already very mature and very balanced. He will be returning as soon as possible to support the team and he will help the team winning games and winning trophies.”

When he should debut: The initial timescale for a return was three months, so interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy could welcome the centre-half back around the festive period.

1) Odysseas Vlachodimos (Newcastle)

Fee: £20m

Reason for absence: Lawyers have advised us not to go too far beyond saying it was, at least in an on-pitch footballing sense, the most pointless signing of all this summer.

What the manager has said: “He’s fighting for a place.”

When he should debut: Soon, surely. Why else would you spend £20m on a new keeper? If he does play, it really will have gone very wrong indeed.