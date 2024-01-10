Arteta below Howe, Klopp third in ranking of Premier League managers by career transfer spend

No prizes for guessing first and last in this ranking.

The biggest and lowest spenders of all current Premier League managers are relatively obvious, but where do Mikel Arteta, Roy Hodgson and Jurgen Klopp fit?

Only transfers made as a Premier League manager are included here. And the overall spends are rough estimates as figures inevitably vary.

20) Rob Edwards

Premier League jobs: Luton (May 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £19.6m

Biggest Premier League signing: Ryan Giles (£5m)

Wedged between Carlos Carvalhal and Iain Dowie in terms of Premier League manager spends, Edwards will hope to avoid the relegation fate which befell the former at Swansea and the latter at both Hull and Crystal Palace.

With a little more investment in January, a Luton side which inevitably broke their transfer record multiple times this summer should be aiming for roughly a point every £1m or so spent to achieve survival.

A greater input from their most expensive player would not go amiss; Giles has started five games all season and the only one Luton didn’t lose was the 3-2 victory over Sheffield United, in which he was taken off with the Hatters losing 2-1.

19) Gary O’Neil

Premier League jobs: Bournemouth (September 2022 – June 2023) and Wolves (August 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £78.7m

Biggest Premier League signing: Illia Zabarnyi and Dango Ouattara (both £20m)

The only full transfer window O’Neil has been permitted to oversee came last winter, when he made the absolute most of the opportunity to buttress Bournemouth’s survival hopes with a spend of over £50m.

Another man is making the most of that outlay now, much in the same way O’Neil is maximising what he inherited at Wolves. Even though he was parachuted in at Molineux less than a week before the start of the season, he still squeezed a few of his own players through the door. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has been great fun.

18) Andoni Iraola

Premier League jobs: Bournemouth (June 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £87.5m

Biggest Premier League signing: Alex Scott (£25m)

“Unfortunately with AFC Bournemouth, when I got there, the cupboard was a little bare,” said new owner Bill Foley in June. “They really didn’t have the depth on the team that we needed.”

That was testament to the work O’Neil did in steering the Cherries to safety, but a pointer to why the ruthless decision was made to replace him with Iraola as the next step in their ambitious evolution.

The teething issues were excruciating at times but Bournemouth’s summer transfer window has been paying off for some time, not least with the capture of the excellent Scott. If fellow expensive crocked midfield signing Tyler Adams can come even close to matching his output upon his return, Foley will be laughing.

Mikel Arteta and Andoni Iraola discuss their respective Premier League career transfer spends.

17) Roberto De Zerbi

Premier League jobs: Brighton (September 2022 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £94.9m

Biggest Premier League signing: Joao Pedro (£30m)

It is a stupidly low spend for a wildly impressive reign, entirely written out in net terms by a certain potential British record sale. De Zerbi has stressed a need to target players “in three, four positions” but the Italian will know full well that his “idea” can never supersede Brighton’s grand plan.

With injuries and continued excursions across three different competitions stretching a squad largely untested to such a level, De Zerbi will hope the imminent capture of teenage left-back Valentin Barco is a sign of things to come.

16) Vincent Kompany

Premier League jobs: Burnley (May 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £95.5m

Biggest Premier League signing: Zeki Amdouni (£16.2m)

With a raft of loanees and a released Ashley Barnes to replace upon promotion, Burnley didn’t quite reach Nottingham Forest levels but nevertheless signed more players than any Premier League club last summer.

The results have been mixed, ranging from the vital contributions of James Trafford and Jordan Beyer to the many hundred tricky wide forwards struggling to get going.

Burnley were mid-table in the league for their spend in the last window; they will probably need to crack the top places in the winter to stand a chance of staying up.

15) Chris Wilder

Premier League jobs: Sheffield United (May 2019 – January 2021 and December 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £116.3m

Biggest Premier League signing: Sander Berge (£22m)

A clash over recruitment and the planned appointment of a director of football led to Wilder’s acrimonious exit from Bramall Lane three years ago, with controversial owner Prince Abdullah publicly questioning the manager’s transfer policy.

“I felt it was my mistake because we recruited how Chris wanted, we spent over £120m,” he said then. Wilder heading into this month and openly saying he has “put the phone down” when certain signings were suggested bodes well.

14) Thomas Frank

Premier League jobs: Brentford (May 2021 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £129.7m

Biggest Premier League signing: Nathan Collins (£23m)

Until last summer, Frank and Brentford could do little wrong in the transfer window. Clear and focused recruitment allied wonderfully with phenomenal coaching to create an instant established Premier League force.

The mistakes which immediately preceded this rougher season will have to be rectified in January to alleviate those growing fears of a return to the Championship, with Brentford one of the worst affected and least insulated teams in terms of injury crises.

13) Roy Hodgson

Premier League jobs: Blackburn (June 1997 – November 1998), Fulham (December 2007 – July 2010), Liverpool (July 2010 – January 2011), West Brom (February 2011 – May 2012), Crystal Palace (September 2017 – May 2021), Watford (January 2022 – May 2022) and Crystal Palace (March 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £198.9m

Biggest Premier League signing: Dean Henderson (£20m)

For an insight into quite why Steve Parish and other relegation-fearing chairmen over the years have clutched to Hodgson like a safety blanket, consider the consistent results he delivers with relatively meagre investment. Seven different coaches have managed more Premier League games than Hodgson, but 35 have spent more on Premier League signings.

That 2010 Liverpool summer remains a thing of sheer beauty: Jonjo Shelvey, Milan Jovanovic, Danny Wilson, Joe Cole, Christian Poulsen, Brad Jones, Raul Meireles and Paul Konchesky for about £27m. It’s a wonder things never worked out.

12) Sean Dyche

Premier League jobs: Burnley (May 2014 – May 2015, May 2016 – April 2022) and Everton (January 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £204.6m

Biggest Premier League signing: Beto (£21.5m)

Considering Dyche once built a European qualification campaign on the back of a summer recruitment drive which pulled in Charlie Taylor, Jonathan Walters, Jack Cork, Phil Bardsley, Adam Legzdins, Chris Wood, Nahki Wells and Anders Lindegaard to a side which finished six points clear of relegation, there were few questions over whether he was necessarily equipped to rescue Everton.

The Toffees sought to challenge his skillset by appointing him with two days of the 2023 January transfer window remaining, in which time Everton conducted no incoming business. Some creative accounting greased those wheels in the summer and there are few better managers in Premier League history pound-for-pound.

11) Ange Postecoglou

Premier League jobs: Tottenham (June 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £218.8m

Biggest Premier League signing: Brennan Johnson (£47.5m)

“When you appoint a manager and you give him the responsibility of charting the way forward, you’ve got to give him players that will suit the way he wants to play. I think the evidence so far with the players we’ve brought in, is that they have all made an impact,” Postecoglou said in September.

The success of the Australian’s first window in charge afforded him enough capital to publicly demand business was done quickly in January. The Timo Werner loan prompts laughter but makes plenty of sense.

10) Unai Emery

Premier League jobs: Arsenal (May 2018 – November 2019) and Aston Villa (October 2022 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £306.2m

Biggest Premier League signing: Nicolas Pepe (£72m)

His Arsenal predecessor soon set about dismantling the team he assumed, extinguishing any trace of Emery’s regrettable 18 months in north London. Only two of the Spaniard’s dozen additions remain in the current Gunners squad – although they were excellent finds in William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.

Emery himself took a slightly different route with Steven Gerrard’s ailing Aston Villa side, polishing some rough gems before taking to the market with an ungodly amount of influence over the club’s transfer policy. There can be no regret on either side as to how well that decision to hand the keys over has gone.

9) Nuno Espirito Santo

Premier League jobs: Wolves (May 2018 – May 2021), Tottenham (June – November 2021) and Nottingham Forest (December 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £329.4m

Biggest Premier League signing: Fabio Silva (£35.6m)

It would be interesting to see just how much of that spend was ultimately determined by Jorge Mendes, who it should be pointed out was apparently instrumental in Nuno’s appointment at Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese will doubtless have some new signings foisted upon him soon, with a need to integrate them as well as he largely did at Wolves rather than replicating how sloppily that one Spurs window was dealt with.

8) Marco Silva

Premier League jobs: Hull (January – May 2017), Watford (May 2017 – January 2018), Everton (May 2018 – December 2019) and Fulham (May 2022 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £368.2m

Biggest Premier League signing: Richarlison (£50m)

Around 15 per cent of that spend has been on Alex Iwobi, who coincidentally was one of the few players Hull never targeted in that glorious January 2017 transfer window. Just over 16 per cent of it has been on Richarlison, who should start watching tapes of Fulham soon.

Everton properly let Silva stretch his legs, with Jean-Philippe Gbamin summing up the entire club’s deduction-worthy profligacy in that era. His Fulham deals have been disappointingly tame and sensible by comparison.

7) Erik ten Hag

Premier League jobs: Manchester United (May 2022 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £382.9m

Biggest Premier League signing: Antony (£82m)

You can buy most of the Eredivisie for that, and indeed Ten Hag has tried. Sometimes it has worked, as has broadly been the case with Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen. But at the wrong end of that and any scale is Antony, with Rasmus Hojlund proving that branching out and away from the Netherlands is no guarantee of success either.

The fact remains that 18 months into his reign, there is a compelling case to be made that Ten Hag’s best signing was the capture of a relegated free agent who Manchester United sold for £6m almost a decade ago, and who only returned on essentially a trial basis. They need a sporting director – or at the very least actual competent adults not obsessed with social metrics or delusions of grandeur – and quickly.

🚨 Brailsford has identified the need for a sporting director and recruitment specialist at Manchester United. Dan Ashworth and Andrea Berta are possible sporting director candidates, while Paul Mitchell, Julian Ward, Dougie Freedman have been spoken about for the latter.… pic.twitter.com/PdKv1jR62C — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) January 8, 2024

6) Mikel Arteta

Premier League jobs: Arsenal (December 2019 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £591.5m

Biggest Premier League signing: Declan Rice (£100m)

Arsenal were eighth and level on points with Sheffield United and Burnley when they sacked Emery. Four calamitous Freddie Ljungberg interim games later and they had dropped to 11th, ahead of Crystal Palace on goal difference.

Arteta is routinely criticised and measured against unrepresentative yardsticks but the transformation he has overseen is almost always overlooked, even if it was delivered at a necessary great expense; Arsenal could not have bridged that chasm to the top without spending vast sums.

Sometimes it goes as well as their last four deals of summer 2021 (Benjamin White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu). Other times, they sign Fabio Vieira. They even hit peaks and troughs in the same window, as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz can attest.

5) Eddie Howe

Premier League jobs: Bournemouth (May 2015 – July 2020) and Newcastle (November 2021 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £615.6m

Biggest Premier League signing: Alexander Isak (£63m)

His second and much shorter Premier League post is obviously doing plenty of heavy lifting but Howe was hardly thrifty at Bournemouth; he spent a small fortune on Liverpool cast-offs and only now is that paying dividends through Dominic Solanke.

Howe’s Newcastle revolution has been characterised by improving the players he inherited through coaching, but he has also made seven signings worth at least £30m in four full windows, having only twice breached the £20m mark during his time on the south coast. Nathan Ake and Jefferson Lerma, if you were wondering.

4) David Moyes

Premier League jobs: Everton (March 2002 – June 2013), Manchester United (July 2013 – April 2014), Sunderland (July 2016 – May 2017) and West Ham (November 2017 – May 2018 and December 2019 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £702.2m

Biggest Premier League signing: Mohammed Kudus (£38m)

It is agonising close between the millions Moyes has spent as a Premier League manager and the Premier League games he has managed (679). West Ham should ignore their impulses and growing injury list, sit January out and let the gap diminish enticingly further.

Only Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson sit above Moyes for Premier League games and, fairly inevitably, wins. And he has barely surpassed his Manchester United predecessor for career Premier League spend despite the changing tides since Ferguson’s retirement.

Moyes will have to stay at the West Ham helm for a while longer to catch Wenger’s spend of more than £800m. For someone whose two most expensive signings ever up until the January 2014 capture of Juan Mata were both Marouane Fellaini, it isn’t bad going.

3) Jurgen Klopp

Premier League jobs: Liverpool (October 2015 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £806.8m

Biggest Premier League signing: Virgil van Dijk (£75m)

For a net spend of around £270m, Liverpool have been rebuilt from Premier League mid-table fodder to trophy-hunting mentality monsters. It felt for a time as though Michael Edwards was the glue secretly holding everything together, but Klopp remains the key component to this machine.

The German once said that “if you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney,” and “other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players; I want to do it differently, I would even do it differently if I could spend that money”. But he has since admitted his naivety and set about refining his squad with efficient brilliance.

Liverpool had a rocky transfer record at one stage and that transmitted to performances on the pitch, but that momentum has shifted in much the same way as their market moves. Few clubs feel quite as symbiotic in that sense.

2) Mauricio Pochettino

Premier League jobs: Southampton (January 2013 – May 2014), Tottenham (May 2014 – November 2019) and Chelsea (July 2023 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £817.9m

Biggest Premier League signing: Moises Caicedo (£100m)

Before linking up with Todd Boehly, Pochettino would have sat snugly in that spending abyss between Ten Hag and Arteta. But in a single summer the Argentinean’s career Premier League outlay was almost doubled in Chelsea’s unabated quest to butcher their academy while signing anyone with a pulse.

Pochettino enjoyably experienced the diametric opposite end to that scale when Tottenham made not a single signing in the entirety of summer 2018, to which the manager’s childish response was to reach a Champions League final and threaten a Premier League title push. Grow up and buy Dani Osvaldo again.

1) Pep Guardiola

Premier League jobs: Manchester City (February 2016 – present)

Approximate Premier League spend: £1.27bn

Biggest Premier League signing: Jack Grealish (£100m)

That works out at about £80m per trophy. So four-fifths of a Grealish. Or a Riyad Mahrez and an Ilkay Gundogan. Or three Claudio Bravos, a Nolito and a Julian Alvarez with change.

The chequebook manager accusations will forever follow Guardiola, who in the eyes of some will not be truly phenomenal until he does it with a lower-league club.

As the self-effacing Spaniard himself once said: “I’m a good manager but I don’t win titles if I don’t have good players and good players are expensive.”