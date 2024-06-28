The group stage is over and we wondered which Premier League team has been best represented so far at Euro 2024.

We’ve used the Fantasy Premier League system to come up with a score for each player and then each top-flight team as a whole.

Here’s said system if you’re not well versed. The only change we’ve made is instead of points for the top three performers in each game, we’ve given five points for Player of the Match winners.

=19) Ipswich – 0

N/A

=19) Nottingham Forest – 0

Matz Sels [0] (Belgium)

His last cap came against England in March, but he’s been sat watching Koen Casteels from the bench.

18) Wolves – 5

Nelson Semedo [3], Josa Sa [0], Pedro Neto [2] (Portugal)

Wolves’ Portuguese contingent are second-stringers.

17) Brentford – 9

Thomas Strakosha [7] (Albania), Mathias Jensen [0], Mikkel Damsgaard [1], Christian Norgaard [1] (Denmark), Ivan Toney [0] (England), Mark Flekken [0] (Netherlands)

Three Danish midfielders but just two points between them while Premier League counterparts Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg keep them at arm’s length. Toney waits for a shoot-out.

16) Southampton – 11

Che Adams [6], Stuart Armstrong [1] (Scotland), Jan Bednarek [4] (Poland)

Group stage and bust for Scotland, Poland and thus Southampton.

15) West Ham – 17

Jarrod Bowen [2] (England), Alphonse Areola [0] (France), Vladimir Coufal [6], Tomas Soucek [9] (Czechia)

Unlikely to be masses of further points unless Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Mike Maignan and Brice Samba come a cropper.

14) Aston Villa – 18

John McGinn [5] (Scotland), Ollie Watkins [1], Ezri Konsa [0] (England), Youri Tielemans [12] (Belgium)

Pretty confident Konsa won’t play at all, McGinn’s gone, we would like to see more of Watkins but probably won’t. It’s all on Youri, who scored against Romania but was anonymous in the draw with Ukraine.

13) Bournemouth – 19

Milos Kerkez [10] (Hungary), Illya Zabarnyi [9] (Ukraine)

A couple of previously underrated Premier League defenders now – unfortunately for Bournemouth – pinging on Big Club radars after their displays in Germany.

12) Fulham – 20

Sasa Lukic [5] (Serbia), Timothy Castagne [14] (Belgium), Marek Rodak [0] (Slovakia), Joao Palhinha [1] (Portugal)

Palhinha probably doesn’t feel great about Roberto Martinez taking him off at half-time in consecutive games.

11) Chelsea – 21

Marc Cucurella [12] (Spain), Djordje Petrovic [0] (Serbia), Conor Gallagher [2], Cole Palmer [1] (England), Mykhaylo Mudryk [4] (Ukraine), Armando Broja [2] (Albania)

Long odds on Marc Cucurella being the shining light for Chelsea at Euro 2024, but here we are.

10) Brighton – 22

Pascal Gross [1] (Germany), Billy Gilmour [5] (Scotland), Lewis Dunk [0] (England), Jakub Moder [3] (Poland), Bart Verbruggen [13] (Netherlands)

Nothing much other than Verbruggen, who’s made more saves (12) than any goalkeeper other than Giorgi Mamardashvili (21) and Thomas Strakosha (13).

9) Tottenham – 23

Guglielmo Vicario [0] (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg [12] (Denmark), Micky van de Ven [2] (Netherlands), Radu Dragusin [9] (Romania)

Hojbjerg’s having a right old time as he always does at major tournaments, winning Player of the Match against England and adding a Euro or two to his summer transfer fee.

7=) Crystal Palace – 24

Joachim Andersen [10] (Denmark), Marc Guehi [13], Adam Wharton [0], Eberechi Eze [1], Dean Henderson [0] (England)

It’s been Guehi (brilliantly flying the flag for Palace) thus far, while centre-back partner Andersen has been similarly impressive for the Danes.

7=) Leicester – 24

Jannik Vestergaard [9], Mads Hermansen [0] (Denmark), Wout Faes [13] (Belgium), Yunus Akgun [2] (Turkey)

Centre-back gains for the Foxes with Faes keeping two clean sheets for Belgium and Vestergaard helping Denmark to one against Serbia.

6) Everton – 25

Jordan Pickford [16] (England), Amadou Onana [8] (Belgium), Vitaliy Mykolenko [1] (Ukraine)

Pickford is obviously England’s highest points scorer after two clean sheets and six saves against Denmark. Onana has played every minute for Belgium.

5) Newcastle – 34

Fabian Schar [6] (Switzerland), Kieran Trippier [14], Anthony Gordon [1] (England), Martin Dubravka [13] (Slovakia)

A goalkeeper and a couple of defenders pay off for Newcastle. Gordon might if he’s given more than two minutes in the knockouts.

4) Manchester United – 43

Rasmus Hojlund [5], Christian Eriksen [22] (Denmark), Luke Shaw [0], Kobbie Mainoo [2] (England), Altay Bayindir [1] (Turkey), Diogo Dalot [3], Bruno Fernandes [10] (Portugal)

Eriksen saved his best performances of the season for his country, winning Player of the Match against Slovenia and Serbia. Bruno Fernandes has scored a tap-in and Luke Shaw might just get off the duck at some stage.

3) Liverpool – 49

Andy Robertson [4] (Scotland), Dominik Szoboszlai [10] (Hungary), Trent Alexander-Arnold [5], Joe Gomez [0] (England), Virgil van Dijk [9], Cody Gakpo [19], Ryan Gravenberch [0] (Netherlands), Ibrahima Konate [0] (France), Diogo Jota [2] (Portugal)

Gakpo got off to a flier against Poland, scoring and winning Player of the Match, before adding to his goals tally in the defeat to Austria. Liverpool look set to be heavily reliant on his points going forward with Robertson and Szoboszlai gone and Gomez, Gravenberch and Konate out in the cold, while Alexander-Arnold and Jota aren’t much warmer.

2) Arsenal – 68 points

Kai Havertz [12] (Germany), David Raya [7] (Spain), Jorginho [5] (Italy), Declan Rice [8], Bukayo Saka [6], Aaron Ramsdale [0] (England), Jakub Kiwior [4] (Poland), William Saliba [14] (France), Leandro Trossard [5] (Belgium), Oleksandr Zinchenko [7] (Ukraine)

A tidy haul for Raya in his first and presumably last appearance of the tournament. Havertz has been decent but is under pressure from Niclas Fullkrug for a starting spot. William Saliba the clear standout for the Gunners.

1) Manchester City – 121

Manuel Akanji [11] (Switzerland), Rodri [4] (Spain), Josko Gvardiol [4], Mateo Kovacic [6] (Croatia), John Stones [14], Phil Foden [5], Kyle Walker [14] (England), Nathan Ake [12] (Netherlands), Kevin De Bruyne [23] , Jeremy Doku [6] (Belgium), Ruben Dias [8], Bernardo Silva [13], Matheus Nunes [1] (Portugal)

Nearly double the points of any other Premier League club and more than the bottom 10 combined thanks to four Player of the Match awards, for Akanji, Silva and two for De Bruyne, and their multitude of defenders in solid teams.

