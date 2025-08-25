Ranking the 10 best managers currently available: Who’s best for Forest or West Ham?

Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are the favourites to be looking for a new manager next, but who is available and looking for their next challenge?

Former Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Tottenham and Napoli coaches are among the biggest names currently out of work and considering their options.

We’ve ranked the 10 best managers currently out of work. We’ll be keeping this one updated, so be sure to check back – particularly if your club is looking for their next boss.

Read the article at Planet Football.