Ranking the top 10 highest net spends in summer 2025: Arsenal ahead of Liverpool, Man Utd…

Clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and Saudi Pro League feature among the 10 sides with the highest net spend during the summer of 2025 so far.

The amount of money sloshing around in football seems to be increasing year upon year and that’s been reflected in the transfer market.

With just one week remaining of the window, here are the 10 clubs from around the world with the highest net spend during 2025-26.

For the full article, please click here.