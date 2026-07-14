Which clubs are the most attractive to players right now?

Eight Premier League clubs rank in the top 20 for attractiveness to transfer targets, but there is no room anywhere for Newcastle.

This is an entirely scientific, completely serious and absolutely precise judgement of which clubs players would want to play most for right now, based on success, squad, manager, fanbase and even location. So Newcastle are nowhere to be seen after being embarrassed again.

20) Roma

There might be no better fanbase to play for than the absurdly passionate Romanisti when things are going well. That does mean the unbridled worship can flip when the tide starts to turn, but Roma have generally resisted the sort of collapse most modern giants suffer: they haven’t finished lower than 8th in Serie A since 1997.

Life in the Italian capital isn’t half bad either, while Champions League football and the undoubted Gian Piero Gasperini pull works in Roma’s favour.

19) Bournemouth

It might be a contentious inclusion among more glittering, illustrious names, but in a snapshot ranking of transfer lure in July 2026, Bournemouth deserve their place.

There is a certain transience to it. They are the most effective current stepping-stone club but Brighton, Leipzig, Dortmund and any manner of Portuguese team will tell the Cherries that such a status isn’t permanent.

But building their entire recruitment process around providing a platform towards ‘bigger’ teams makes Bournemouth the most tempting two or three-year project (eurgh) for players and agents who will have noted how they did not stand in the way when vultures like PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Rangers came calling last season.

It remains to be seen whether the model functions as well without Andoni Iraola in charge of polishing those rough diamonds, but Marco Rose did perform a similar role at Leipzig, Dortmund and Gladbach.

18) Juventus

There is no better place to go in Italy if money is a driving factor, with Juventus claiming the highest wage bill in Serie A. But the Old Lady has shown her age somewhat in these fallow post-Scudetto years, being overtaken by a handful of clubs run more capably.

This remains a team in transition, with uncertainty over their manager, sporting director and a transfer policy still contingent on player churn and loans with various clauses attached.

The name value and reputation undoubtedly remains but Juventus have also not made the Champions League quarter-finals since 2019 and have two Coppas Italia to show for the last five seasons.

They are, however, and likely will be until beset by some sort of inevitable scandal, Juventus.

17) Napoli

Napoli, indeed, are also Napoli.

There is a real half-full or half-empty vibe to their glass with Antonio Conte gone. An enticing factor to some players would potentially have been a hilariously unpredictable red flag to others, with Max Allegri a less volatile individual to work under.

Two Scudetto in the last four seasons, and the promise of talking about the quality of Italian tomatoes with Scott McTominay, will swing a few transfer races in Napoli’s favour.

16) Milan

Devastatingly enough, these are not the 1990s so there are no preposterous levels of Serie A spending, nor the attraction of being discussed by a pastry-eating James Richardson in a wonderful Italian cafe.

But the charm of Mediterranean life persists, and Milan will always channel that as well as anybody.

There is also Ruben Amorim, whose obvious charisma and magnetism shone through even during that scarring experience at Manchester United.

15) Borussia Dortmund

The established cliche used to be that Bayern would sign the best players from Dortmund, who in turn would shop in the smaller Bundesliga markets. But it doesn’t really apply anymore, with free agent Raphael Guerreiro the only player since 2016 to cross the divide and leave Germany’s second-biggest fish for the one bona fide shark.

Dortmund cannot even lay consistent claim to being the country’s perennial bridesmaid. They have finished 3rd, 4th or 5th as often as they have 2nd in the last ten Bundesliga seasons.

But they will point to proof in the pudding; the idea of following in the footsteps of Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham works in their favour even if the further smaller those examples in the rear window become, the better chance Leverkusen and others have of usurping them.

14) Como

Perhaps more than with any other team, Como’s transfer allure feels slightly ephemeral.

That is no comment on their substantial, non-fairytale financial backing, more a reflection of how they might have hit a ceiling last season with Champions League qualification, while the appeal of playing for Cesc Fabregas will not be Como’s to dangle for much longer.

But a relentlessly upward trajectory, an ambitious set-up and the unique intrigue of the Lombardy lakeside does make Como a destination worth considering.

13) Aston Villa

“The managers that are successful, I genuinely believe they’re psychopaths,” said Gary Neville of Gabriel Clarke’s archnemesis Thomas Tuchel recently. “They are not right.”

And nor are those who sign up to play under them. There are drawbacks, and the fable of Harvey Elliott is particularly fresh in the mind, yet the enticement of Unai Emery will not waver.

Any new signing is, at the very least, guaranteed one Champions League qualification and a Europa League winner’s medal, not necessarily exclusively. And seemingly a mysterious release clause.

They have proved themselves to be well clear of Newcastle either way.

12) Atletico Madrid

It depends on perspective and specificity: for a fiery South American centre-half, Atletico would rank much higher. But in general terms, they have lost some lustre while keeping in touch with the continent’s chasing pack.

Diego Simeone’s soul-binding eternal contract does remove the sort of perennial question mark which hangs over many clubs. The absolute certainty over the manager is as much a selling point as the constant cojone complimenting would surely be.

The regular trophy supply has dwindled, however, and any hope of winning the Champions League must be left at the Metropolitano door. But honestly, the amount of unprocessed parent-inflicted trauma that could be healed by one Simeone arm around the shoulder and ruffle of the hair after being substituted in a backs-to-the-wall, dark arts, European second leg masterclass would make any move worth it.

11) Spurs

This was the summer in which the Big Six – rarely if ever the best six – was permanently crystallised.

Spurs are lagging behind their contemporaries but it pays to be part of that establishment. The gap between them and the Premier League’s five other giants is smaller than that Spurs boast over everyone else in England and across most of Europe.

They have finished 17th in consecutive seasons, and reacted both times by simply ransacking stars from the non-elite teams above them.

Throw in Roberto De Zerbi and you have a place players, albeit not fans, coaches and indeed often players, want to be.

10) Inter

Champions League finalists in two of the last five seasons, Inter have been meticulously and impressively rebuilt in the image of Simone Inzaghi and Beppe Marotta.

The transition to Cristian Chivu has not been painless, thanks mainly to Bodo/Glimt. But they are Serie A champions again and probably already co-own everyone somehow anyway in that endearing ’90s fashion.

9) Chelsea

“I don’t know why as a player I would look at that Chelsea project and think I would sign,” Jamie Carragher once said.

But really the reasons are numerous and obvious when looking past the instinct of laughing at how batsh*t it all is: money, a long-term contract, a chance to work with excellent players and coaches, a guarantee of never being coached by John Terry, regular European football, trophy-winning pedigree and life in London.

There might be an element of reticence to join a club which has shown such scant and consistent disregard for players it no longer deems of value, but that rather ignores the ingrained egotism of professional athletes who believe they are so good that such treatment will never befall them.

8) Liverpool

Anfield is no longer the stable, safe environment for player development. They sack managers now. And waste money on ill-fitting signings. And probably no longer have a clue themselves who is still on their transfer committee, nor whether one even actually exists.

There was a structure with Jurgen Klopp, a clear hierarchy and direction which made it easy for players to buy into. That was true even in the early Arne Slot days. But brilliant as Andoni Iraola is, the sense of chaos behind the scenes does make the current Liverpool a bit of a gamble.

While they can, will and absolutely should still bully Newcastle just to feel alive, Liverpool would not be the first choice of any player who has completely free rein over their future.

7) Manchester United

The fact is that at their lowest modern ebb, Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League, had lost a final to Spurs and were an operational mess, yet still beat Champions League clubs to Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

They even contemplated selling their best player in the same summer but Bruno Fernandes resisted “because I genuinely like the club”.

More than a decade of general irrelevancy has done little to change the global standing of Manchester United. Money plays a part – they didn’t beat Real Madrid to Leny Yoro because of their philosophy – but this is a juggernaut the size of which precious few can compete with.

A competent Manchester United is quite the market force. New signings were once attracted by the prospect of rousing a sleeping giant, so being part of the journey towards putting them back atop their own perch must be beguiling.

6) Manchester City

The loss of Pep Guardiola cannot be underplayed; the opportunity to learn from him will have made up a few uncertain minds over the last decade.

Enzo Maresca does have some pull of his own but Guardiola’s cannot possibly be replicated.

This transition between eras could go as smoothly as a coach’s head, as rough as a David Moyes inheritance or anywhere in between. But while this post-Pep period is in its infancy, Manchester City can point to trophies, team-mates and ultimately money to sway most targets.

5) Bayern Munich

There isn’t really a box Bayern don’t tick. They have a ridiculous economic advantage in a league they are favourites to win each season, with a raft of brilliant players, a wonderful stadium, the guarantee of Champions League football every year and a magnetic, likeable, recent retiree turned coach.

As the breakers of the Harry Kane trophy curse the only thing that can possibly stand against them is a bias towards Premier League teams, but the capture of England’s captain, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise against intense competition shows that they can hold their own in those battles too.

4) Arsenal

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal respond to becoming the chased rather than the chasers, not just during a season, considering it changes a key part of their negotiating pitch to prospective signings.

Declan Rice was successfully snared with the promise of being ‘the driving force’ behind finally crossing the line in north London, rather than becoming another Manchester City passenger en route to inevitable silverware. Arsenal can no longer play on that point in quite the same way.

It obviously doesn’t dilute their glamour to be Premier League champions, and they can simply pivot to telling players they could be the last part of the Champions League puzzle instead. But it does alter the complexion somewhat.

The reported pursuits of Morgan Rogers, Julian Alvarez and Bradley Barcola for nine-figure sums suggests they have taken to the challenge well enough.

3) Barcelona

The excellence of Hansi Flick has certainly helped Barcelona regain their footing in the world game, although the emergence of some ludicrously gifted academy products might have played a part too.

There remain some doubts over whether they can actually afford to register the players they sign, but if any iteration of Barca come knocking you answer, and this one is finally taking steps to sort itself out.

2) Paris Saint-Germain

The one mark PSG had against them has been meticulously erased by the brilliance of Luis Enrique. Their inability to convert domestic hegemony into European glory haunted them for years but a shift away from relying on superstars to emphasise instead the importance of the team has transformed them into the strongest unit the Parc des Princes has ever produced.

They pay the highest wages and basically guarantee a couple of trophies a season when all is said and done, making it slightly easier to grin and bear living in actual Paris for a bit.

1) Real Madrid

Still the one club no-one turns down.

It has not gone particularly well for the player since but Liverpool were the latest to learn that harsh lesson over Trent Alexander-Arnold. Many feel they are special and different enough to counteract decades of self-fulfilling importance but they are wrong and always will be.

Real Madrid shattered the world transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Champions League runners-up Manchester United at the end of a season in which they were eliminated 5-0 on aggregate by Liverpool in the round of 16, lost in the first round of the Copa del Rey to Real Union and finished a distant second to Barcelona in La Liga.

They Alexander-Arnold into ending a 21-year union with Liverpool despite being comfortably beaten in that Champions League campaign’s quarter-finals by Arsenal and ending up with a new manager and no trophies of note.

It’s not personal and it’s not an insult. Real Madrid just tend to get what they want.