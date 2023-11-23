Raphael Varane and four other transfer targets Bayern Munich have been tipped to sign in January

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has reiterated his desire for the club to make reinforcements in January.

Harry Kane has made an exceptional start to life in Germany after joining for a club record €100million fee in the summer, but their squad still looks a little light in other areas – and with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen looking more than capable of challenging them, they can’t afford to be complacent.

“We’re working on it. We’re going to lose many players for several weeks in January because of international tournaments [AFCON and Asia Cup]. We have our eyes and ears open. We’ll try to strengthen our team in January, even though it’s not easy,” Tuchel told reporters earlier this month.

