Raphael Varane sets ambitious Champions League target for Manchester United

Raphael Varane is convinced that Manchester United have what it takes to win the Champions League this season, claiming “details” are the key to success in the competition.

United have endured a troubled start to the new season and currently sit bottom of Group A, having lost away to Bayern Munich in their opening fixture last month.

The club’s domestic form is not much better, with Erik ten Hag’s side losing four of their first seven matches and sitting 10th, leaving them nine points adrift of early leaders Manchester City.

United are aiming to get off the mark in Europe when they host Galatasaray – the Turkish champions who drew at home to FC Copenhagen in their first Champions League tie of the new campaign – at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Varane, who lifted the trophy on four separate occasions during a glittering Real Madrid career, is adamant that his current side can go all the way in the Champions League.

Asked during Monday’s pre-match press conference if United are capable of winning the competition, the France international said: “Yes, I think so. I think the quality is in the squad.

“As I say, the competition is difficult. You have to take care of every detail, but we have a team with quality, with a good mentality and we have to make some improvements.

“It’s not the start of the season we expected but I still believe we have the quality enough to compete with the best teams in the world.

“I think that this competition is about details and you have to be efficient to win the competition.

“In the last weeks, I think what we can improve is to be more efficient in front of goal, with a very low number of occasions we concede goals.

“We need to create a lot to score, so that’s the reality of the top level. You have to be efficient to win big trophies.

“I think we have the quality in the squad to play and to win the competition, but we have to improve and tomorrow it’s a great opportunity to get the first points in the competition and to move forward and to improve.”

Manchester United last won the Champions League in 2008, triumphing in a dramatic all-English final against Chelsea in Moscow.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s team went on to lose two finals in three seasons to Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona team in 2009 and 2011, with Manchester United failing to advance beyond quarter-final stage in the years since.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has confirmed that Brazilian forward Antony is in line to return to the United squad for Tuesday’s clash with Galatasaray – a month after his last appearance for the club in the defeat at Arsenal.

Antony has not played since allegations of domestic abuse were made against him last month. The 23-year-old has consistently denied the allegations.