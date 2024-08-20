Earlier this summer, we rightly poked fun at AI after the software – which has clearly experienced some early technical issues – predicted the ‘ten most notable outgoing Premier League summer transfers’.

Those ten predicted deals included some wild calls, such as Mo Salah to Real Madrid and Andy Robertson to Bayer Leverkusen. Given that none of these proposed transfers have come to fruition, the human race can rest easy knowing we are still some distance away from being controlled by AI.

So with that, you can imagine how my eyes lit up when an email titled ‘More Premier League Transfers Predicted by AI’ dropped in my inbox earlier this week, courtesy of BestAnonymousCasinos.

With fewer than 10 days to go before the summer window closes, I thought it best to give AI a second chance and rank its latest six predicted transfers on the chances of them happening. The rear of this list suggests the system still requires some upgrades…

6) Alphonso Davies to Liverpool

Hahaha, nope.

Liverpool – the only Premier League team yet to make a summer signing – are certainly not going to break their duck by signing a Bayern Munich left-back, who appears to be doing a Kylian Mbappe as he holds out for a free transfer to Real Madrid.

There is at least a speck of logic with this pick as Arne Slot’s side have been tipped to sign a new left-back from a club much closer to home than Davies and this deal is far more feasible than the Bayern Munich star snubbing Real Madrid for Liverpool.

A succession plan is in the works at Anfield as FSG’s Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes have identified Alisson Becker’s long-term replacement. A similar process will soon be required to fill the void left by 30-year-old Robertson when he eventually moves on.

5) Leon Bailey to Arsenal

Last season’s Premier League runners-up have not done as much business as expected this summer and they may call it a day once Mikel Merino’s move is finally confirmed.

This is cause for concern for Arsenal, with many arguing they need a new striker and a right-winger capable of competing with England international Bukayo Saka.

Our kneejerk reaction to Saka’s stellar performance v Wolves is that he’ll win the PFA Player of the Year award, but it would be a severe blow to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes if he were to pick up an injury.

Bailey’s performances for Aston Villa suggest he’d at least be a useful squad player for Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta’s side surely would have no chance of landing him after ex-boss Unai Emery recently bid farewell to Moussa Diaby.

4) Raphinha to Manchester United

Former Leeds United sensation Raphinha rejected Arsenal and Chelsea en route to securing a dream move to Barcelona in 2022, but reports suggest he’s being ushered out of the door to free up funds so the circus resembling Spanish giants can sign Euro 2024 standout Nico Williams.

Being a bit-part player for Barcelona over two years can’t have hampered the 27-year-old’s reputation as FFP-impacted Newcastle United are ‘obsessed’ with the winger, whose potential arrival would provide a much-needed upgrade on the right flank.

Recent reports from the ever-reliable* (*kidding*) Spanish media suggest Man Utd are also in for Raphinha. This somewhat makes sense as even after a positive summer of recruitment, Erik ten Hag’s side are still short of quality options in wide areas.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already spent £150m on transfers this summer and while a fifth signing seems to be on its way, there is unlikely to be enough funds left available to make the Raphinha deal happen. It would be great to see the Brazil international back in the Premier League, but Newcastle won’t be able to get him either if they spunk the majority of their summer budget on Marc Guehi.

3) Jarrad Branthwaite to Newcastle United

Speaking of Newcastle and their search for a new centre-back, here we have Eddie Howe’s side signing Everton youngster Branthwaite.

As alluded to above, Newcastle would be foolish to spend – as good as the Crystal Palace star is – around £70m on Guehi as their search for a new winger should be a bigger priority than a new centre-back.

Newcastle are seemingly recognising this themselves as they have their eye on a Liverpool star as a cheaper alternative. While they wouldn’t save as much money on Branthwaite, his potential arrival would likely not cost as much as Guehi with Everton also having lingering FFP fears.

Branthwaite to Newcastle is nowhere near as far-fetched a concept as the previous entries on this list. Yet their two/three actual centre-back targets are presumably ahead of the Everton starlet in their thinking.

2) Vanderson to Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs’ 2024/25 Premier League hopes may have ended on Monday night, but they still have a strong chance of finishing in the top four. Their prospects have been boosted by a positive summer of recruitment, which has also seen them offload some dead wood.

One necessary sale saw Emerson Royal leave for AC Milan following a bizarrely prolonged three-month saga and his exit has led AI to pair Tottenham with Vanderson.

Previously touted as an upgrade for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Man Utd, Vanderson is a full-back with ‘obscene pace’ but talk over a move to the Premier League had gone quiet until Tottenham’s interest seemingly increased in recent days. This is one that actually could happen even though Ange Postecoglou’s side arguably already has suitable depth at right-back with Pedro Porro and Archie Gray.

1) Raheem Sterling to AC Milan

The now-infamous statement released on behalf of Sterling only an hour before Chelsea’s game against Manchester City reaffirmed the argument that his decision to leave Pep Guardiola’s side for Stamford Bridge is among the worst ever.

You can forgive Sterling for feeling wronged by Chelsea this summer. But his statement was a terrible look and his performances have certainly not been good enough since swapping treble-chasing Man City for the Todd Boehly circus.

While Gary Neville argued Sterling is “punching back” against Chelsea chiefs for his teammates, the actual reason for the statement – as called by Jamie Carragher – was to make potential suitors abundantly clear of his availability.

It will likely work too. While Premier League clubs are showing interest, a season-long loan in Serie A with AC Milan makes sense if he opts to continue competing in Europe and reject the Saudi big bucks.

