Newcastle ‘increase offer’ for Barcelona star as ‘enormous concern’ revealed

According to reports, Newcastle United remain interested in signing Raphinha from Barcelona, who are desperate to raise funds through player sales.

Newcastle have completed the summer signings of Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lewis Hall for a combined £40million.

Eddie Howe’s side made the important sales of Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliott Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £65m in June and are now ready to reinvest.

A new right winger is believed to be Howe’s top priority with doubts over the futures of star players Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak alleviated, while there are some concerns over Liverpool’s reported interest in Anthony Gordon.

Several names have been linked with the Magpies, including Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen.

However, it is Barcelona star Raphinha who is frequently mentioned as a Newcastle target.

The Brazilian winger joined the Blaugrana from Leeds United for around £50m in July 2022.

Raphinha’s debut season in Catalonia was a difficult one but he still notched 22 goal contributions in 50 appearances across all competitions.

He improved under Xavi last term, especially in the second half of the campaign, scoring 10 and assisting 13 in 37 matches.

Despite his growing importance, Raphinha is constantly being linked with a move away from Barcelona, who are reportedly open to selling the 27-year-old.

Barcelona’s financial troubles mean their entire squad – probably with the exception of Lamine Yamal – is available for the right price.

President Joan Laporta is always eager to sign new players but knows it is impossible without the sale of one or two important players.

Raphinha and Manchester United-linked Frenkie de Jong are the unfortunate two who Laporta is looking to cash in on, if reports over the last two years are to be believed, and Newcastle are reportedly ready to capitalise on Barcelona’s willingness to offload the former.

Newcastle ‘reactivate talks’ to sign Barcelona forward

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are the team that ‘insists the most’ on signing Raphinha, who has also received offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The ex-Leeds favourite – who has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa – is not looking to play outside of Europe at this stage of his career and his priority is to stay at Barcelona.

The report claims that Newcastle owner Mohammed Bin Salman ‘can’t forget about Raphinha’ and has ‘increased’ his offer after a bid of 40 million euros (£34.3m) was turned down by Barca earlier this summer.

Unfortunately for the Magpies, the La Liga giants are asking ‘for much more money’ after Bin Salman came back with a 45 million euro (£38.6m) bid.

Barca are currently ‘crossing their fingers’ for a crucial sale amid ‘enormous concern’ over their inability to finalise the signings of Dani Olmo and Nico Williams.

Head coach Hansi Flick has told Laporta that Raphinha can be sold; as are Oriol Romeu, who is closing in on a move to Girona, Inigo Martinez and Ferran Torres.

Even though Raphinha was superb in the second half of 2023/24, Flick ‘values the transfer of the Brazilian international with very good eyes, which would leave room in the dressing room and free up an important signing, as well as getting a lot of money in return’.

Barca want at least 60 million euros (£51m) for the 27-year-old winger and are boosted by Newcastle ‘reactivating talks with Laporta’, even if they have not met the asking price.

