Marcus Rashford’s brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been ‘spotted’ with Manchester City chiefs as a ‘conspicuous figure’ to watch his brother play football.

Rashford moved to Villa on loan in January and managed four goals and six assists in a largely impressive spell before picking up a hamstring injury which looks set to rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd and Aston Villa are currently ‘in talks’ over whether to end his loan early.

‘Rashford knows there is unlikely to be any future for him at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, so the Red Devils will listen to offers. And he plans to sit down with his employers before mid-June. ‘Yet he may be forced to return earlier than expected if the two clubs agree as there is no prospect of him recovering inside three weeks. That comes in spite of Villa holding a £40m buy option for Rashford as part of their loan agreement with United. ‘Rashford is said to be undecided on his future as things stand and will have the final say on where he plays next season.’

It’s thought Rashford wants to play Champions League football next season, and with Aston Villa locked in a battle with multiple clubs for one of the coveted top five spots in the Premier League to qualify, there’s far from a guarantee that he will join the Villans.

A report on Wednesday claimed Villa are now ‘increasingly convinced’ he will ‘join rivals’ PSG after their clash with the Ligue 1 giants in the Champions League.

‘The 27-year-old’s future is up in the air as the summer transfer window approaches. ‘Villa agreed a £40million option to buy clause when they signed Rashford on loan from Man United in February. ‘However, any move is dependent on the forward’s approval – and Villa believe Champions League semi-finalists PSG are in pole position to agree a blockbuster deal.’ ‘The Ligue 1 champions have a long-held interest in Rashford – who has no future at Man United after clashing with manager Ruben Amorim.’

But the Daily Mail knowingly suggested Rashford may instead may be considering a cross-city move to join rivals Manchester City, after his brother was ‘spotted’ in the Manchester City directors’ box.

He was a ‘conspicuous figure’ despite Marcus playing and scoring in the game he was there to watch. ‘Conspicuous’, indeed.

‘Spotted at the Etihad for Manchester City’s win over Aston Villa last week, Marcus Rashford’s brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, was a conspicuous figure in the directors’ box. ‘Maynard was sat near City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain and his replacement Hugo Viana as Rashford equalised for Villa from the penalty spot, before Matheus Nunes snatched a late winner for the home side.’

They do go on to avoid claims of nonsense gossipmongering before claiming ‘you heard it here first’ if Rashford made the ‘sensational’ move that he definitely won’t make.