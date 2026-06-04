Marcus Rashford: Arsenal ‘ask’ Man Utd about deal amid Barcelona stalemate and winger responds

Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs to have ‘asked’ Manchester United about Marcus Rashford amid a stalemate with Barcelona and the England international’s response has been revealed.

Rashford’s future is up in the air as he prepares for the World Cup with England as Barcelona have no plans to take up the £26m option – valid until June 15 – to make his loan move permanent.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs claimed on Wednesday that the La Liga giants are willing to pay £26m, but only at the end of the next season.

Jacobs told the United Stand: ‘Barcelona have told Man United two things in the last two or three weeks…

‘1. They’ll pay €20 million with a different structure.

‘2. They won’t pay €20 million, they’ll do €30 million but they want a season long loan, and that €30 million be a conditional obligation, likely triggered by performance-related criteria.

‘Man United are saying no, it’s €30 million now otherwise Rashford won’t join.’

While United stand firm a number of alternative suitors have approached them to sound out a potential deal for the 28-year-old.

The i Paper has credited Tottenham, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich with interest, while Mirror have revealed Newcastle are also keen on the winger.

Rashford is ‘not interested in going to either Newcastle or Tottenham’, according to that report, and now Spanish outlet SPORT claim that he’s also given short shrift to interest from Premier League Champions and Champions League finalists Arsenal.

They claim that the Gunners have ‘asked’ United about Rashford but the winger ‘doesn’t want to listen to them’.

Flick and Scholes push for Arsenal move

That’s even after Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and United legend Paul Scholes lobbied for his move to the Emirates.

Reports in Spain on Wednesday claimed that Flick is ‘asking him to please accept’ a transfer ‘offer’ from Arsenal as he is not in the German’s plans, even on a free transfer.

The report added: ‘The German coach no longer sees him as a necessary player and, given Arsenal ‘s interest, his stance is that the best option for all parties is for Rashford to accept a move to the Premier League.’

And Scholes gave his approval to Rashford leaving Man Utd for Arsenal in the summer with a potential transfer “a great move for both parties”.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Barcelona have a deal in place to buy him but I think they’re trying to get him cheaper.”

When asked about Arsenal’s reported interest in Rashford, he added: “That would be a great move, a great move for both parties.

“I think Arsenal would be a great move for him and the club.”