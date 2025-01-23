The Big Six could enter the loan market in the final days of the January window amid heightened desperation with Marcus Rashford to Arsenal among the potential deals…

Marcus Rashford to Arsenal

Having announced his intention to leave Man Utd before the winter window opened, Rashford may have expected to have a new club by now, but this saga looks likely to rumble on towards deadline day.

Rashford‘s poor performances and attitude over the past 18-plus months means football’s cream of the crop are no longer queueing up to sign the England international, while his huge salary is another sticking point for interested clubs.

Amid AC Milan favouring Kyle Walker and FC Barcelona reportedly having to ‘sacrifice’ players to seal a deal, the prospect of Rashford failing to get a move is becoming increasingly realistic as we near the transfer deadline.

Still, Premier League clubs could make a late swoop to save the day and Arsenal could do much worse than sign the Man Utd outcast.

Arsenal cannot allow their pursuit of a top-class striker to drag on beyond this summer and Gabriel Jesus’ injury could force Mikel Arteta to ‘bring forward’ his plans.

Rashford won’t be the answer to their No.9 problem, but he could add some much-needed firepower on the left flank with Gabriel Martinelli left in the shadows by Bukayo Saka, whose absence through injury has left the Gunners really short going forward.

Fikayo Tomori to Chelsea

Earlier in the season, we all got prematurely excited as Chelsea looked primed to mount an unexpected challenge for the Premier League title. Expectations have been tempered of late as Monday night’s much-needed 3-1 victory against Wolves ended their five-match winless Premier League run.

This result leaves the Blues two points above Manchester City and in the Champions League places. Should they maintain this position, Enzo Maresca’s debut season would be considered a success as his youthful side were never expected to fight for the title this season.

Jamie Carragher’s fear that they are still a couple of players short from winning the Premier League is proving true as they are crying out for an upgrade on goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and a new centre-back.

These issues are unlikely to be remedied this month, though their injury woes at centre-back could be eased with the return of Tomori.

Hindsight being 20/20, Chelsea should never have let the England international leave for AC Milan in the summer 2021 as his performances in his 162 appearances for the Serie A giants warrant more than just five senior caps for his country.

Despite this, a return to England is being mooted this month with Newcastle United interested after they missed out on Marc Guehi in the summer. Chelsea should try to beat their rivals to the signing if a loan-to-buy deal becomes an option as Tomori would immediately become one of Maresca’s starting centre-backs.

Ben Chilwell to Liverpool

Given the remarkable start to Arne Slot’s tenure at Liverpool, it’s hardly surprising that it was tough to pick a suitable loan signing for the Premier League and Champions League leaders.

Though their position domestically and in Europe may suggest otherwise, not everything is rosy at Anfield. There is the small matter of three of their best players being out of contract in 2025 and a couple of key stars approaching (or already in) a decline pre-retirement.

Even if Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold (he’s the least likely to stick around, obviously), Liverpool still need to be busy in the summer to make up for their inactivity in this season’s transfer windows.

Most of Liverpool’s players have improved under Slot, but fallen Premier League great Andy Robertson has lost it; he is comfortably the weak link in this Liverpool team.

Liverpool have already found their long-term replacement for Alisson Becker and finding Robertson’s successor needs to be next on FSG’s to-do list with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez a prime candidate.

With Bournemouth flying, Liverpool may need to wait until the summer to sign Kerkez. For now, Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell could be a handy short-term solution to strengthen their Premier League and Champions League hopes. Similarly to Robertson, the injury-prone defender has declined, but the added competition alone could get more out of their struggling Scotsman.

Douglas Luiz to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola admitted that the Premier League holders should have made more signings last summer. This could have reduced the severity of their pre-New Year woes as their title hopes ended before the halfway point of the season.

Rodri-less Man City suddenly look incredibly ordinary after years of excellence and Guardiola admitted before this window that fresh faces are needed to freshen up his spent squad.

Man City have not messed around; they have carried this window as the imminent arrival of Omar Marmoush is likely to take their January spending past £130m.

More signings are possible post-Marmoush as they need to sign a defensive midfielder to cover for Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who is not scheduled to return before the end of this season.

Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes were mooted as potential targets before the re-signing of former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz on loan became a possibility.

Luiz was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season but he’s struggled following his surprise move to Juventus. He’s unlikely to be needed once Rodri is back, but a short-term loan could be ideal for all parties as Man City ease their midfield issues and a player in desperate need of minutes gets some game time.

Evan Ferguson to Manchester United

There were expected to be plenty of outgoings from Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim’s rebuild takes shape, but there’s been a lot of talk and not much action from INEOS so far.

United’s reported ‘tight’ budget makes life difficult for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recruitment team, though the potential pure profit sale of Alejandro Garnacho would provide them funds to make a couple of signings before the window closes.

Amorim lacks a natural left wing-back without always-injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia nearing an exit, so, understandably, his first marquee signing could be a player to fill this position.

Leece’s Patrick Dorgu appears to be Amorim’s man following Garnacho’s exit; the latter deal could also enable Man Utd to bring in a much-needed attacking option, albeit only on loan.

Earlier in the window, Man Utd were credited with interest in Randal Kolo Muani, though that ship sailed. Instead, they could make a move for long-term target Ferguson.

A mix of injuries and a slump in form has damaged Ferguson’s reputation, but the 20-year-old (or Liam Delap, perhaps) is still arguably the young Premier League striker with the highest ceiling. Taking a risk in this window could reap rewards further down the line for Man Utd as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are not doing enough to make the No.9 spot their own.

Dusan Vlahovic to Tottenham Hotspur

15th-placed Tottenham’s ongoing slump leaves Ange Postecoglou as the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked (he could go to Leeds United if things continue to go awry in north London).

At least there are mitigating factors for Postecoglou to hang his hat on, with Spurs ravaged by injuries more than most in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham’s injury headaches mean their league position is not a true reflection of their capabilities and in a fresh blow, Dominic Solanke is set to be out for a few weeks.

Even before Solanke’s injury, Spurs challenged Man Utd and Juventus for Kolo Muani, so they could be tempted to re-enter the striker market if a tempting proposition arises.

One such option could be Vlahovic as Juventus are reportedly open to getting him off their wage bill. Long-term suitors Arsenal are among those interested, but Spurs have also been keen on the Serbia international, who could be one to watch once Kolo Muani’s anticipated move to Juventus is finalised.