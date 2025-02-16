Marcus Rashford has dealt Aston Villa a blow after impressing on his Premier League debut for Unai Emery’s side on Saturday, though his ‘huge incentive’ is good news for the Villans.

Rashford moved to Villa on deadline day from Manchester United after Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim jettisoned him from the first team picture following the forward’s admission that he was on the lookout for a “new challenge” in December.

The forward’s representatives held talks with a number of top European clubs, including Barcelona, with the Nou Camp thought to be his preferred landing spot.

Barca sporting director Deco confirmed this week: “It’s true there was talk of Rashford — but we weren’t desperately looking for a player either.”

Rashford has now made two substitute appearances for Villa, making his debut in the FA Cup win over Tottenham before impressing having come on at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Ipswich in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was the 27-year-old’s free kick that cannoned off the woodwork for Ollie Watkins to follow in for Villa’s equaliser.

Rashford said when he joined Villa that he was desperate to make a difference in his short time with the club.

Rashford said: “Obviously it’s only short term that I’m here but I want to make the most of my time here.

“And the only way to do that is by using my attributes and skill sets to help the team”.

Villa hold a £40m option to buy Rashford when his loan deal expires in the summer but it’s claimed the forward still has his heart set on a move to Barcelona, with a potential transfer to join Hansi Flick’s side seen as a ‘huge incentive’.

A source told The Sun: “Marcus is confident that if he rediscovers his form at Villa Park and starts bagging goals, Barcelona will revive their interest, especially as a transfer price has been established.

“It’s a huge incentive for him, which is good news for Villa.

“Now he just needs to get playing and start scoring.”

Discussing Rashford at his post-match press conference, Emery said: “He was getting better and feeling comfortable as well. He will help us for the next matches.”

On the fitness of both Rashford and fellow January arrival Marco Asensio, Emery added: “Today he played 45 minutes and 35 minutes for Asensio as well. Progressively they are getting fitter, and they will have opportunities to help us.”