According to reports, three FC Barcelona stars ‘advised against’ signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

At the end of 2024, Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd during the winter transfer window, admitting he was “ready” for a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

The England international had limited options in January as his poor performances over the past 18 months and massive salary impacted his chances of leaving.

It was widely reported that Barcelona were his preferred destination, but their financial woes proved a stumbling block as Rashford had to look for an alternative exit route.

AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli were among the clubs linked with Rashford, who eventually decided to join Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m in the summer.

Considering Rashford’s reputation, it’s hard to see him improving Barcelona at this point as the Spanish giants have impressed in La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Despite this, a report in Spain claims Rashford was the ‘most convincing option’ after head coach Hansi Flick ‘requested the arrival’ of a new attacker, while the 27-year-old ‘personally offered himself’ to club chiefs Joao Laporta and Deco.

It is noted that Laporta and Deco were ‘very positive about this signing’, especially considering he could join ‘on very favourable terms’ with a loan fee of ‘three million euros’.

However, Barcelona’s failure to offload former Brighton loanee Ansu Fati ‘complicated’ the operation ‘as there was no space in the dressing room for the English star’.

It’s also claimed Rashford was ‘banned by Barcelona’ as three stars – Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Pedri – ‘advised against’ the signing to ‘protect’ Ferran Torres, who would have been one of the Man Utd outcast’s ‘main victims’ facing a ‘sacrifice’ by Flick.

The former Man City attacker has only made seven La Liga starts this season but he netted a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 5-0 win against Valencia in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

