Marcus Rashford and FC Barcelona reportedly have an ‘agreement’ over a transfer, but this will prove pointless as Manchester United stand in the way.

Barcelona’s risk with Rashford has paid off tenfold as the Manchester United outcast has surpassed all expectations at the Nou Camp.

23 goal involvements in 34 appearances is a great return for the England international, who has also been incredibly useful to head coach Hansi Flick due to his versatility.

Therefore, it is unsurprising that all indications are that Barcelona are very happy with Rashford and the forward is very content with life at the Spanish giants, with only the measly £26m buy option in the loan deal in the way of a permanent move from Man Utd.

Given how well Rashford has adapted to life at Barcelona, you would think that a permanent move for an incredibly reasonable £26m would go through without a hitch, but the reality is very different.

This is mainly because of Barcelona’s renowned financial troubles, with Flick’s side recently even having difficulty registering players who have joined on free transfers or loans.

Most clubs in the world would snap Man Utd’s hand off if they were given the opportunity to sign Rashford for £26m, but Barcelona are in a unique position and are reportedly pleading for charity from the Premier League giants.

A report from journalist Nicolo Schira claims there is an ‘agreement in principle’ between Rashford and Barcelona over a contract until 2030, with the forward presumably willing to make financial sacrifices to remain at his dream club beyond this season.

But, unfortunately for Barcelona and Rashford, Man Utd are feeling much less lenient nowadays under this current regime.

Fabrizio Romano reiterated on Wednesday morning that the Red Devils will give ‘no discount’ to Barcelona as they rightly continue to insist that the £26m buy option for Rashford is paid in full by the Spanish giants.

We recently explained that the outcome of this saga will tell us a lot about whether Man Utd are a serious club again, with the past regime at Old Trafford showing an unwillingness to stand firm against Barcelona and other European giants in transfer negotiations.

Despite all of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mistakes at Man Utd (we have ranked the f*** load he’s got wrong), there have been signs of INEOS turning the fallen giant back into an elite football operation.

This has been proven by their transfer activity this season, with each of their 2025 summer signings paying off and most so-called ‘bomb squad’, including Rashford, offloaded on their terms.

So there is evidence to suggest that Romano’s latest update on Man Utd’s stance will continue to stand up and Barcelona’s inevitable failure to make them buckle sets up the most likely resolution of this saga.

Barcelona will miss out on Rashford after failing to find the funds to make a permanent deal possible at £26m, so Man Utd will get that money from another European giant in an alternative transfer. Perhaps long-term admirers Paris Saint-Germain?