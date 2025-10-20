Misrepresentation is a potent modern currency. Sometimes it’s in pursuit of establishing a false narrative, sometimes it’s just sloppy, inaccurate thinking based on assumed truths, rather than actual facts. It’s now so prevalent that virtually sections of our lives exist inside one fiction or another. We’re given portrayals of people like Jude Bellingham or Marcus Rashford presented to us as truth when the writer doesn’t know if it is true, even if they think they do. The Mailbox recently included a good example:

“The fighting and outside the ground stuff that JN bangs on about from the ‘good old days when football was a man’s game…'”

Now, I have never said that, let alone ‘banged on’ about it. In fact I wrote a book challenging it and people who look at everything through the inaccurate glow of nostalgia, Yet in a typically flippant, thoughtless way, it was being attributed to me by this person. It was not said as an opinion but stated as fact.

The idea that I look back on the days of fighting outside of the grounds fondly is ludicrous, especially as I’ve said the exact opposite many times. It is an example of people making things up in their own head at some point and then thinking it’s a fact, despite any evidence to the contrary. Truth and facts don’t matter, assumption has replaced it. I’ve never even uttered the idiot words ‘a man’s game’ in anything but disparaging terms. It’s a pathetic concept totally in opposition in fact and in spirit to anything I believe. I regularly get called some sort of wet-arsed liberal or a socialist who is some sort of contemporary snowflake by some free speech warriors – who would say it, but who hate free speech if you’re saying something they don’t like.

But this mistruth in turn will be absorbed by others and in this way an entirely false impression of, in this case, me, gets established. Imagine if that happened to you? You say black is black but people say you’ve said it’s white and so you get a reputation for saying black is white and people think you’re stupid to say such a thing.

I don’t care if you insult me or call me any name your mind can create; disagree as much as you like about my musings, that’s fine, I’m not bothered at all because I am probably talking rubbish, but I do mind being misrepresented by such careless comments because it impacts my creative life.

Obviously I’m just a football writer (twice nominated for football and sports book of the year) and you might correctly assume one idiot blarting doesn’t matter in the overall scheme of things. Except I see similar comments regularly, all stemming from the same delusions. I’m also primarily a best-selling novelist and my readers consume this made-up garbage and are shocked to read these ‘truths’ which contradict the impression gained over 21 novels – the latest, The Teesside Code, is out now – which do sometimes feature passing references to Middlesbrough FC.

As you’ll know if you’ve read any, I put a lot of my heart and soul into them. So readers are surprised to read something so contrary to what they know. I have to explain that it’s just someone’s invention/delusion, passed off in quotes, as though it’s the truth. I even brought it into one story in an attempt to deal with it. Imagine having to do that? I don’t know if it does, but it might impact sales. And I regularly have to gainsay this stuff, all just to look like I’m not a hypocrite.

And this is just little crippled me, sitting looking out over the Firth of Clyde in the west of Scotland, far from the madding crowd. It’s been pointed out to me that such comments on a popular website which damage my reputation is libel and I should sue the individual for damages. Obviously I wouldn’t because I’m not self-important enough or such a precious twat. Online falsehoods about anyone are legion and to some extent to be expected. Yet, the writer might have forgotten he’d written it ten minutes after doing so, but I will have to deal with the legacy of carelessly considered words for a lot longer and it’ll be ongoing.

I don’t want to give you the impression that I am sitting here actively looking for such examples of misrepresentation, frankly I don’t usually read any of it and if I ever do, I just ignore it, good or bad or indifferent. And I would have missed this too if it hadn’t been pointed out to me directly by a reader who knows me well. I just thought it highlighted an issue that must affect far more significant, famous and less farty wee people than me in far more profound ways. And it’s a reminder to us all to think about what we assert as truths, not mere opinion, when we don’t really know, any more than this person knows me (though if they’d fairly read any of the hundreds of pieces and any of the 24 books and bothered to absorb them, then perhaps they might). Modern media certainly encourages us to think we know people.

Imagine how much worse it must be for someone like Marcus Rashford or Jude Bellingham? To have to live your life inside a constant torrent of assumption, judgement and outright lies on websites, negative or positive, in people’s comments and by dishonorable journalists. People think they actually know you but see you only through this series of false narratives, building an idea of what you’re like and what you think about anything, which might be totally inaccurate.

I have a particularly vigilant group of readers who take such mistruths very much to heart on my behalf and it’s an illustration of how such falsehoods affect a wide group of people, not just the individual concerned. Again, it must be frustrating for the friends and families of actually famous people to have to endure this opinion being passed off as truth all the time. It must make it hard to keep hold of who you are when you publicly exist in so many, often contradictory, contexts.

If you respond to this, good or bad, I likely won’t read it but someone will. Do bear that in mind when you casually assert something as truth which you don’t know is true and, if you’d paid attention, would know it’s not.

