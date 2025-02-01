Marcus Rashford warms up behind Ruben Amorim

According to reports, Marcus Rashford does not blame Ruben Amorim for his dire situation as he reckons a club chief ‘ordered’ his exit. It was hoped that Amorim’s arrival would kickstart Rashford’s career at Man Utd, but the appointment of the head coach contributed to the speeding up of the forward’s exit. Rashford has been heavily criticised for his awful performances since he scored 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign and his attitude has also been under scrutiny. The Red Devils have struggled to get rid of Rashford as his huge salary has been a stumbling block, but it emerged on Saturday that he’s ‘close’ to joining Premier League rivals Aston Villa. The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed: ‘Aston Villa are close to agreeing a deal to sign Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. ‘The proposed move has not yet been finalised as some details still need to be ironed out between all parties.’ READ: Ten blockbuster moves for the perfect end to the January transfer window

‘Significant progress has been made though, with Villa moving to sort the financial terms, looking to satisfy United on salary coverage, and convince the player. The chance to play in the Champions League is an appeal for Rashford, with Unai Emery fully behind the approach. It is believed an option to buy will be agreed with Villa. ‘Villa are set to cover a significant portion of the forward’s wage alongside offering performance-related bonuses.

‘Villa manager Emery personally requested the club enter talks over Rashford as he is a big fan of the England international, whom he thinks is one of the world’s most dangerous attacking players, and believes he can help him recapture his best form.’

A new report from The Sun claims Rashford and Amorim ‘fell out’ shortly after the head coach’s arrival as he was accused of going on a night out before the match against Everton on December 1.

A source for The Sun said: “Marcus got called in by Amorim who said he believed he had breached discipline by going out.

“Marcus denied it and was adamant he had done nothing wrong. He asked the manager to show him the proof he’d been out and said something along the lines of, ‘Are you calling me a liar?’

“Their relationship has never recovered, and it’s hard to see how it ever will now.”

Despite this, the report claims Rashford blames Sir Jim Ratcliffe for his imminent exit as he reckons ‘he has been treated unfairly by Amorim on orders from the co-owner’.

The source continued: “Marcus thinks Sir Jim wants him out of the club and has basically told head coach Ruben Amorim to get him out. He might just have met his match with Sir Jim.

“Marcus feels like he is being picked on. In the early days of training under Amorim, he was trying to learn new systems and other players were also struggling — but he was the one who was getting more vocal criticism.

“He knows he needs to leave but he’s shocked that no big team has pulled out all the stops to get him.

“There’s been interest but financially it’s a complicated deal and that’s put quite a few teams off.

“Marcus has been left bewildered by how quickly his relationship with Amorim has disintegrated.”