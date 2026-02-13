Rashford could ‘definitely’ return to Man Utd as Barcelona chief Deco comments on ‘enormous demands’

Marcus Rashford could “definitely” return to Manchester United as he is “still as ‘red’ as anyone” as Barcelona look to haggle over his £26m permanent transfer fee.

Rashford joined Barcelona in the summer after pushing for a move to the Nou Camp following a successful six-month loan spell at Aston Villa.

The Red Devils forward had fallen out with former manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford and it’s been suggested that the Portuguese manager’s sacking could open up a path back to his boyhood club, whether that be under Michael Carrick or a different permanent appointment.

READ MORE: Rashford swaps: 16-goal forward among six Barcelona options for Man Utd

And former United coach Rene Meulensteen insists Rashford could yet return, as is the case with Scott McTominay, who’s pulling up trees in Serie A for Napoli.

“It could be a route back for Marcus Rashford at Man Utd, definitely,” Meulensteen told BetGoat. “I think Marcus is still as ‘red’ as anyone because he came through the ranks as a young kid, and that will never go away, that will never leave him.

“It’s the same with Scott McTominay. Both players have done extremely well wherever they’ve gone. But I think it was good for Marcus to have that spell away, first of all at Aston Villa, but now at Barcelona. It’s a different culture, a different language, and a different style. Every week is different.

“The Premier League is different. It’s so much more demanding than any league in the world. And I think he’s enjoying his football, and that’s the most important thing. He needs to enjoy his football.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Neville claims Arsenal should have signed £65m Man Utd star as Wright ‘gutted’ at failed transfer

* Man Utd ‘will not budge’ on Rashford permanent transfer for one reason after Barcelona swap offer

* Tuchel snubs Man Utd to ‘sign new England contract’ as INEOS ‘clear’ verdict on Carrick revealed

Rashford has managed ten goals and 13 assists for Barcelona and sporting director Deco has confirmed he’s delighted by what the England international has contributed amid reports suggesting the cash-strapped Catalans are looking at ways to reduce the £26m transfer fee.

Man Utd ‘will not budge’ but Barcelona are looking to tempt them into possible swap deals for the 28-year-old.

“Yes, definitely,” Deco told Sport when asked if he and the rest of the board are pleased with Rashford’s progress. “I think it wasn’t easy to come here. He has played at a very high level, with enormous demands at a club like Manchester United.

“Then he spent six months at Aston Villa, where he did a very good job. In fact, Aston Villa, they would have kept him if it had been possible. I know this because I’ve spoken to people there.

“But he only wanted to come to Barca, and that’s a very positive thing. We were able to secure a loan. The fact that he took a pay cut to make it happen is a clear demonstration that he really wanted to come, and we’re very happy about that. He’s a player who contributes a lot to the team.”

Deco, 48, is right in that the salary sacrifice was a vital contribution to get Rashford’s Barcelona loan over the line. The Spanish powerhouse’s finances wouldn’t allow them to sign him on his previous £300,000 a week terms at United, and he agreed to reduce his fee to £225,000 a week to make the move happen.