Rashford embarrassed as Euro giants have ‘never been interested’ in him; Man Utd tipped to benefit

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly “never been interested” in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford despite consistent rumours, and it’s believed the removal of that noise could help his career at Old Trafford.

It’s been a below-par season for Rashford by his lofty standards, especially considering he notched 30 goals in all competitions last term. After 39 games this season, he’s managed eight goals and five assists.

Despite the lack of a spark in his game at the moment, there is clearly a player with the potential to be world class, reinforced by tallies of 131 goals and 64 assists in just shy of 400 United games.

That’s led to reports of interest from European giants such as Real Madrid and PSG. But in a somewhat embarrassing turn of events for Rashford, the latter have apparently never thought about signing him despite those rumours.

“PSG have never been interested in signing Marcus,” a source told The Sun.

“And given his struggles on and off the pitch this season, they have given it no consideration at all. He will not be moving to PSG.”

It had been suggested he could be a replacement for the departing Kylian Mbappe, with both men attackers that can play through the middle and on the left and have success in each position.

But it seems that’s very much not to be, and it’s suggested Rashford’s focus being on United, with no distractions in terms of potential transfers, could help him to find his feet again.

“He might benefit from the noise around a possible transfer going away so he can concentrate on reigniting his United career,” the source added.

The forward has obviously not had the season United would have hoped for after his 30-goal bag made him their top scorer by some way last term.

But there has not been an awful lot of change from then to now for Rashford to have had such a steep drop off, so perhaps transfers rumours could have made his eyes wander.

That said, he has spoken at length on what being a United player means to him after his upbringing in the local area.

In any case, both he and the club will hope he can hit the heights of last season, and for the Red Devils, knowing one of their best players is not leaving will be ideal, as they know there’s a chance he does come good again soon.

