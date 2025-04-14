Manchester United are hopeful of making more from Rashford than they will currently get

Manchester United reportedly ‘hope’ that the ‘resurrection’ of Marcus Rashford at Aston Villa can inflate his price tag in the summer transfer window.

Rashford was sent out on loan to Villa from United in January. It was after Ruben Amorim had made clear his dislike for the forward, not picking him for a series of games after suggesting he wasn’t trying hard enough in training.

After a positive start for the Englishman under Amorim, him being pushed out was something of a surprise. Rashford has landed on his feet at Villa Park, with three goals and five assists in 14 games so far.

Villa have an option to make his transfer permanent for £40million, and it’s been reported of late that they want to take up that option, with manager Unai Emery believing Rashford can continue to perform if he is settled.

But, if they change their mind, United reportedly feel they can benefit, with the Mirror reporting they ‘hope’ that Rashford’s ‘resurrection’ at Villa will either lead to the Midlands club meeting their £50million valuation, or ‘flush out interest’ from elsewhere.

That’s as Ratcliffe feels he can make around £130million from four stars. But it would be impossible for them to get Villa to pay the extra £10million, given there’s literally a clause for them to pay £40million, meaning there’s absolutely no reason for them to pay any more.

It also seems unlikely that anybody else would pay £50million. United have set a precedent by setting the option at £40million, and other clubs would surely make that point when it came to negotiating.

While the chances seem very slim, with Villa looking to bring Rashford in permanently, there is a chance he returns to Old Trafford.

Though it has been reported by multiple outlets that the forward’s spell at United is one, with neither party wanting it to continue, a report has suggested that could change.

The Daily Star suggests ‘showdown talks’ between Rashford and Amorim will be held in the summer if Villa don’t utilise their option for the forward. They would aim to ‘clear the air’ between the pair.

But the report does state United are still ‘wiling to sell’, only that Rashford may have to remain if nobody bids for him.

