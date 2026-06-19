Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United may have to “re-evaluate” Marcus Rashford’s future after the winger’s star showing off the bench for England against Croatia as two new clubs ‘approach’ the Red Devils over his transfer

Rashford hasn’t kicked a ball for United since December 2014 after falling out with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

He’s since enjoyed loan spells at Aston Villa and, last season, Barcelona, for whom he got 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

That wasn’t enough to persuade the Catalans to take up their €30m [£26m] option to make his loan move permanent this summer though after they signed compatriot Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for £70m.

Barcelona are interested in another loan move for Rashford but United only want his permanent exit, with plenty of suitors circling.

READ MORE: England player ratings: Kane, Bellingham, Madueke star in wild 4-2 win over ageing Croatia

The Red Devils bosses are currently adamant that there’s no way back for Rashford at Old Trafford, but Ferdinand reckons they should reconsider their stance after the 28-year-old’s impressive season for Barcelona and his impact off the bench for the Three Lions on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 3-2 up thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and a breakaway goal from Jude Bellingham, before fellow substitute Bukayo Saka found Rashford, who cut in and slotted the ball past Dominik Livakovic to seal the three points for England.

“Do you know what, Manchester United might have to start re-evaluating Marcus Rashford’s situation,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“I’m happy to change, I’m happy to change. I’m not wrong and strong, that’s not my game. I’m happy to change.

“It seems like Marcus Rashford has matured, the time away from the club may have done him the good he needed and maybe it’s cleansed both parties.

“Is it time? Is it time to shake hands and for him to say, ‘I’m back’. I think you can see a maturity with Marcus Rashford now.

“That spell at Barcelona has worked out in a way that he now understands his role. He was an impact player at times for Barcelona and that could be his role with England as well.

“If he’s coming off the bench and making that impact then that’s a huge asset to the squad because we’re going to need those players.

“If I’m the opposing full-back and I see Marcus Rashford warming up, you are looking over to the bench and hoping to get subbed off because you don’t want that smoke. He’s not coming on to see the game out, he’s coming on to hurt you.”

Saudi ‘approaches’

Several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, are all interested in offering Rashford an escape route this summer, and Ben Jacobs has now told The United Stand that Saudi Pro League clubs Al Qadsiah and Al-Diraiyah have also ‘made approaches’.

The United Stand wrote on X: ‘There are two Saudi Pro League clubs – Al Qadsiah and newly-promoted Al-Diraiyah – who have made approaches for Marcus Rashford, but at this stage it’s unclear if he’s remotely open to a move there. Al-Hilal also need to strengthen out wide and a move for a big name foreign player is expected. [@JacobsBen]

, @UnitedStandMUFC] #mufc’.