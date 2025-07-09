Rashford handed brutal ‘fresh humiliation’ as Gyokeres ‘fears the worst’ amidst Ange ‘shock’

Marcus Rashford has proven Ruben Amorim and others wrong at Aston Villa

There is still some despicable coverage of the Diogo Jota tragedy before Mediawatch gets back to the simpler and irrelevant business of absolute guff about Marcus Rashford and Viktor Gyokeres.

And so it continues

Mediawatch continues to try and move on from the Diogo Jota tragedy. How we long to just go back to chortling at clever uses of the word ‘as’ to link two unrelated events that don’t actually matter in the slightest really.

But no. The tactics that are merely irritating and aggravating when applied to the tish and fipsy of everyday football continue to be deployed about the tragic death of two young men, and it makes it very hard to even muster the energy for any of the rest of it.

When the media stop being ghoulish pricks about it, we’ll stop being pricks about them.

Alas, today is not that day.

Now the news that Jota was almost certainly the driver and very possibly speeding at the time of the fatal accident is absolutely news and entirely legitimate.

But we really, really feel it is not asking too much that the eye-catching quotes in headlines and intros on these stories at least still be accurate.

So it’s MailOnline attracting our disgust today for this headline…

Diogo Jota was driving ‘way in excess’ of speed limit when he crashed £185k Lamborghini killing both the Liverpool star and his brother Andre Silva, police say

…and this double-down intro.

Diogo Jota was driving ‘way in excess’ of the speed limit when he crashed his £185k Lamborghini killing him and his brother, police have said.

The police statement quote the Mail themselves actually carry is this:

“Everything is also pointing to a possible high excess of speed over the permitted speed on that stretch of the motorway.”

Note ‘possible’. It’s also stressed that ‘the expert report is still being worked on and finalised’ so this is not a final or definitive conclusion.

And even if we allow for the potential for some halfway innocent Google Translate machinations here, that ‘possible high excess of speed over the permitted speed’ absolutely does not feel like it’s accurately reflected in either the certainty or extremeness of the headline.

Again we have a simple yet apparently impossible request: do better.

Perfect 10

The usual old sh*te still persists, though, with the Mirror bringing us this big update as Manchester United return to pre-season training.

Marcus Rashford’s fresh Man Utd humiliation as brutal Ruben Amorim decision confirmed

The fresh humiliation and brutal decision in question? That a player who will be at Manchester United next season has (probably) been given the number 10 shirt over a player who will not be at Manchester United next season.

It’s perfectly reasonable to make the argument that the events that have led us to this point with Rashford and United and Amorim could at various points be described as humiliating or brutal.

But we are here now. Everyone knows the situation. There is no fresh humiliation – or brutality – in losing a shirt that was in every meaningful sense no longer Rashford’s to lose.

Forget everything and remember

Rashford nonsense and now the latest spin in the apparently endless yet relentlessly repetitive Viktor Gyokeres news cycle. Simpler times, really. We almost welcome it.

Gyokeres’ interminable on-off transfer to Arsenal is apparently spinning back towards off again, as the Mirror breathlessly reports.

Viktor Gyokeres ‘fearing the worst’ over £68m Arsenal transfer as worrying new details emerge

The Mirror are quoting themselves there, of course, rather than Gyokeres himself. We all know this by now. They don’t actually have any direct information from Gyokeres or his people. That’s not how this game works, with its claims and reports and possibles.

The latest update is that Gyokeres could apparently deploy the Osimhen Manoeuvre this summer and go on loan literally anywhere if he can’t get his move to Arsenal. Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are credited with an interest, because of course they are.

Fine, there’s just about a story here, by the standards of tenuous football transfer guff and the need for daily updates on everything, even when it leads to rushed nonsense like this.

Viktor Gyokeres is fearing that his move to Arsenal could still fall through, should it fall through

Huge if true.

Closing time

That’s the top story on the Mirror football homepage as Mediawatch goes to print. Second?

Transfer news LIVE: Mbeumo to Man Utd update, Liverpool star wants Real Madrid, Arsenal close in on Gyokeres

That’s the transfer news trifecta of Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal safely landed, but haven’t they heard they’re supposed to now fear the worst? Keep up, guys.

Shock, mate

Mediawatch has long wondered if we’re just not particularly shockable or that journalists just like chucking it into stories and headlines where it has absolutely no business. We strongly suspect it’s the latter.

Take this headline from MailOnline.

Ange Postecoglou ‘targeted by shock Premier League club’ after his dismissal as Tottenham boss

The crucial thing here is that said targeting came after his replacement as Tottenham boss was named. Armed with that key piece of additional information, Mediawatch puts it to you that Brentford, as the only other club therefore actively looking for a new manager this summer, are in fact the least shocking Premier League club that could possibly have targeted Postecoglou.

Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Frank came close to an extraordinary job swap, according to a report

Mediawatch has rapped knuckles before for wrongly describing two separate moves between the same two clubs as a ‘swap’ but that’s not the main problem here.

Did they actually come close to that swap-that’s-not-a-swap?

The outlet claim that Brentford director of football Phil Giles held ‘informal discussions’ with the Australian but he was not interviewed for the role, which eventually went to set-piece coach Keith Andrews. Both parties reportedly agreed that moving forward was ‘not the best option’.

That’ll be a no, then.