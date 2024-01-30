Rashford in ‘self-destruct mode’ as Man Utd ‘concerns’ emerge after player learns severe punishment

According to reports, those close to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford feel that the England international is in ‘self-destruct mode’.

Rashford has been one of the big disappointments this season after he shone during Erik ten Hag’s debut season in charge in 2022/23.

The forward has just four goals and two assists in his 20 Premier League appearances this season. After scoring in back-to-back games against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, he missed Man Utd‘s FA Cup tie against Newport County over the weekend.

Ten Hag said he was not involved that he “reported ill” in the days before their clash against the League Two outfit. But this came after Rashford was spotted on nights out in Belfast last week.

The Sun have since reported that Rashford will be fined two weeks’ wages for his behaviour.

A source for The Sun added: “When it was first suggested Marcus had missed training because he had been out the night before, he denied it.

“It’s amazing that he thought he could go to a club full of people and claim it didn’t happen.

“The manager will feel very let down.”

On Monday evening, Man Utd said in a statement: Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

A report from talkSPORT now claims ‘Manchester United coaching staff are concerned Rashford’s lifestyle is having a negative impact on his form’. The report adds.

‘Sources close to the player told talkSPORT the player is in ‘complete self destruct mode’ and there are fears by some that Rashford’s inner circle have too much power over the England international. ‘Rashford, though, has received widespread praise for his tireless work ensuring the government provides free school meals to vulnerable youngsters in England throughout the holidays during the COVID pandemic, something he was awarded an MBE for. ‘It’s been suggested this has distracted him and contributed to a lack of form on the pitch, however, talkSPORT understands his free school meals campaign has been key towards maintaining structure in his life.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano meanwhile has revealed that a “positive discussion” has been held between Rashford and Ten Hag.

“It was a positive discussion and everything has been clarified internally, Rashford is available for selection for Manchester United, and he’ll be back in training in the next days for the upcoming games,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Obviously, Man United expect Rashford’s behaviour to be different in the next months as they want his performances to improve but also not to have any more off-the-field issues.

“Let’s see how it goes, but of course it’s absolutely crucial for Rashford and Man United to return to calm moments on the pitch.”