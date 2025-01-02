According to reports, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has put FC Barcelona ‘top of his wishlist’ with a January transfer on the cards.

Rashford is available this month with Man Utd owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen on shifting the academy graduate.

The England international is reportedly available for £50million, though the Red Devils are also open to loaning him out.

Plenty of clubs have been linked with Rashford in recent weeks and a transfer to Saudi Arabia should not be ruled out.

With his future incredibly uncertain, Rashford’s top priority has been revealed.

Marcus Rashford to Barcelona? Man Utd outcast’s ‘dream transfer’ confirmed

According to talkSPORT, Barcelona is Rashford’s ‘dream transfer move’ and are now ‘top of his wishlist’ after being put up for sale by Man Utd.

Unfortunately for the England attacker, a ‘January transfer appears unlikely’ due to the club’s financial situation.

Barcelona are unable to register summer signing Dani Olmo due to La Liga’s salary rules, so they are hardly in a position to go out and buy or even loan Rashford.

TalkSPORT transfer expert Alex Crook provided an update on Rashford’s future on Thursday morning. He said: “Rashford would want to join Barcelona over any team. But they can’t register new players.

“My understanding is that his preferred destination would be Spain and therefore Barcelona, potentially, could be one of the clubs that he would be interested in signing for.”

It was reported earlier this week by The Sun that Rashford has been speaking to an agency to help secure an Old Trafford exit. The 27-year-old was quick to quash that report with a post on social media.

He said: “Been a lot of false stories written over the past few weeks but this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…”

Crook has boldly said that his representatives have been in contact with agencies in recent weeks.

“I think he has linked up several (agencies) including Stellar to negotiate a move away,” he said.

“He has been represented by his brother, Dwaine Maynard, I think if there is any move, whoever does the deal, Maynard is certainly going to want to be a big part of that.

“Stellar is one of the biggest agencies in the country. So while Rashford himself may have not spoken to Stellar, I have had it on good authority that people acting on his behalf have had those conversations.”

Crook continued: “I wonder if he partly regrets that now. I’ve been told he isn’t particularly keen on Saudi Arabia.

“I’m not sure there’d be many Premier League clubs queuing up to take Rashford.

“I do know Stellar have a close relationship with Tottenham so maybe that could be one to keep an eye on.

“Spain I think would appeal to him, but we all know about the financial crisis Barcelona is in. It’s a really difficult situation, we’re all concerned.

“Coming out and doing that interview with Henry Winter, he hasn’t helped Man United in terms of the negotiating position.”

