Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the season.

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is reportedly at risk of missing out on a permanent move to FC Barcelona due to a ‘major stumbling block’.

In the summer, Rashford secured a dream move to Barcelona as he joined the La Liga giants on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

It has been widely reported that the England international wanted to join Barcelona in this year’s January window, though his poor form over 18 months and huge salary presumably put them off.

Instead, Rashford had a spell on loan at Aston Villa and returned to form, grabbing four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances in all competitions.

This caught the attention of Barcelona, who sanctioned a move for the Man Utd outcast after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

Barcelona opted for Rashford due to his versatility and he has surpassed all expectations under Hansi Flick this season.

Some doubted whether Rashford would get into Barcelona’s team as he competes with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, but he’s become undroppable by grabbing six goals and seven assists in his first 14 appearances.

Therefore, it is looking increasingly likely that Rashford will seal a permanent move to Barcelona, who could get themselves a bargain with a £26m deal.

However, a report from Caught Offside claims Rashford’s permanent move to Barcelona is being threatened by a ‘major stumbling block’, with it claimed that he ‘would need to lower his wages to earn a stay’.

The report adds:

‘The Catalan giants are crafting a long-term deal that would involve a reduced base salary but include performance-based bonuses and image rights incentives. ‘If Rashford agrees to this financial compromise, a deal could be finalised as early as the January transfer window.’

Spanish outlet Sport, meanwhile, are also reporting that Barcelona are demanding a long-term deal to spread the cost of the transfer, though this would require Rashford making financial sacrifices to remain at the club.

Rashford got on the scoresheet for Barcelona at the weekend as they beat Elche, but he is clearly striving for greatness as he was unhappy with his overall performance.

He said post-match: “I try to give my best. I could have done better against Elche and I promise to improve because I’m not entirely happy with my performance overall.

“We work hard to win. We’re taking it one game at a time. We need to keep playing as a team. This is Barca, and the demands must always be at their highest.”