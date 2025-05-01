Marcus Rashford has one ‘great goal’ this summer and both he and Manchester United are reportedly willing to take a financial hit in order to make it happen.

Rashford moved to Villa on loan in January and managed four goals and six assists in a largely impressive spell before picking up a hamstring injury which looks set to rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd and Aston Villa are currently ‘in talks’ over whether to end his loan early.

‘Rashford knows there is unlikely to be any future for him at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, so the Red Devils will listen to offers. And he plans to sit down with his employers before mid-June. ‘Yet he may be forced to return earlier than expected if the two clubs agree as there is no prospect of him recovering inside three weeks. That comes in spite of Villa holding a £40m buy option for Rashford as part of their loan agreement with United. ‘Rashford is said to be undecided on his future as things stand and will have the final say on where he plays next season.’

Rashford is desperate to play Champions League football next season and even though Aston Villa are still in with a decent chance of finishing in the top five and qualifying, the England international appears to have made up his mind not to join the Villans.

Unai Emery’s side hold a £40m option to make his loan permanent at the end of the season, but the move won’t happen without Rashford’s say-so, and the forward only has eyes for Barcelona.

He was linked with a move to the Catalan giants in January, but they were put off by his £325,000 per week wages, which Villa are paying 75 per cent of.

Rashford though has told Barcelona that he’s willing to take a significant pay-cut in order to make the move happen.

‘His great goal is to try to play for Barça and his environment has already sent to the Blaugrana leaders that he is willing to lower his salary ostensibly so that the operation can be viable from an economic point of view. Barça is his favorite project and he will do everything possible to dress in Blaugrana.’

It’s also claimed that United are willing to lower their demands to get Rashford off their books, dropping their £40m asking price to €35m (£30m).

But there’s doubt as to whether Barcelona will take up the option, as a new forward is not a priority despite Hansi Flick admiring Rashford’s qualities.

