Romano reveals Marcus Rashford ‘message’ about leaving Man Utd for Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Marcus Rashford does not fancy leaving Manchester United and moving to the Saudi Pro League to play with his former Old Trafford teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Rashford is on a break at the moment after starring for England at the 2026 World Cup.

After his holidays, the winger is due to return to pre-season duty with Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League and will also aim to at least challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick is ready to welcome Rashford back into the first-team fold.

Ideally, though, Man Utd co-owners INEOS would like to sell Rashford before the summer transfer window closes.

The England international winger, too, is willing to sever his ties with Man Utd for good.

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According to transfer guru Romano, Rashford will leave Man Utd only for top club in Europe.

The Italian journalist has dismissed speculation that the Man Utd winger would be willing to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and play with his former Red Devils teammate Ronaldo.

Marcus Rashford will not leave Man Utd for Al-Nassr

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the last 24 hours from social media, many rumours on Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, champions of Saudi, trying to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

“Guys, let me clarify one thing.

“According to my information, and I have been telling you this several times on this channel, but I want to be clear because the news keeps coming.

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“So, on Marcus Rashford – Rashford is not leaving Manchester United this summer in case of proposals who are coming from this kind of countries.

“With all respect to these leaks, it’s not me saying that, but Marcus Rashford eventually would only leave Man Utd if a top European club arrives and puts big money on the table for Man Utd because you still need to agree with Man Utd.

“The release clause is no longer valid.

“So, the clause is not there, and now it’s on the clubs to agree with Man Utd, and then also you need to agree with Marcus Rashford.

“But the idea in Marcus Rashford camp is top, top, top clubs in Europe or stay at Man Utd.

“This is the vision, at least for now.

“Should anything change, I will let you know, but this is the message from the player’s side.

“So, there is still a concrete chance to see him staying at Man Utd unless a top, top European club arrives and try to sign Marcus Rashford.

“So, this is the situation, this is the story about Marcus.

“So, at the moment, with Al-Nassr, with all due respect, I am not aware of anything concrete or advanced.”

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