Rashford ‘played a part in this’: Ten Hag reveals reason for hooking Man Utd star

Erik ten Hag has opened up on his decision to take Marcus Rashford off at half-time in Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Porto on Thursday.

Rashford opened the scoring after a fine bit of footwork before Rasmus Hojlund gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead.

But United’s soft underbelly was exposed as Pepe and Samu Omorodion then scored in quick succession, with the latter – a summer target of Chelsea – then slamming Porto ahead early in the second half.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a second straight game as United sought a leveller, which substitute Maguire provided with a header at the death to salvage a 3-3 draw.

“I think it’s mixed feelings,” said the United boss, who remains under pressure heading into Sunday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

“When you are winning a game… we all know this is a very tough place to go and then you start so well, the players executed the plan, I would say, brilliantly.

“We scored two great goals and then we switch it off and we don’t keep so much possession as before. Defending we’re switching off.

“We concede the first goal totally unnecessarily and then you know when you light up the fire in this stadium, in this ambience, then it’s becomes really tough.

“We addressed it in a half-time and then you concede the third one, so unnecessary. It’s not good defending again. It’s also to do with some willingness in such moments.

“But then I have to praise the guys for how they return in the game, how they fight, how we find a way to get the equaliser.

“It’s not only about in stopping time with a set play, but we also had beforehand some good chances.”

United have now conceded three or more times in a match on 24 occasions in all competitions since Ten Hag took over – more than any Premier League side has in that period.

This was the third time they have conceded three in a game this season alone and Ten Hag stressed his annoyance was with “defending” rather than his defence.

The United boss indicated the overall performance without the ball was partly behind his decision to withdraw Rashford at half-time.

Ten Hag told broadcasters he took the forward off due to rotation considerations with Villa looming large, but it was still a surprising time to remove his best player.

“Yeah, but (replacement Alejandro) Garnacho was my best player on Sunday by far and also in many other games,” he said.

“I think in the season, as I assess it so far, he is bringing us so far the offensive threat by creating chances, assists, also scoring.

“Garnacho we also have to play as well and we have two very good players over that side.”

Asked if the decision had anything to do with Rashford’s role in Porto’s first goal, Ten Hag said: “As I say, I have to watch it back and I think over the left side definitely we didn’t defend well tonight.

“Marcus also played a part in this but, as I say, it had to do with Garnacho and nothing against Rashy.”